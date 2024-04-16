Kylian Mbappe stole the show as PSG knocked Barcelona out from the UEFA Champions League, with AS Monaco subtly suggesting their former player could be on his way to Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe took all the limelight as PSG eliminated Barcelona from the UEFA Champions League, a triumph celebrated by Real Madrid as their lifelong rivals are no longer in contention for the trophy.

On top of that, AS Monaco may have given the Merengues yet another reason to celebrate Mbappe’s performance. On their Spanish account on X, the Ligue 1 side seemed to suggest the 25-year-old will move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer.

“For the players we share, and for those to come!,” Monaco’s Spanish account on X (formerly Twitter) posted shortly after Mbappe bagged a brace in the return leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Barca.

Mbappe might join list of players who donned both Monaco, Madrid uniforms

Let’s keep in mind the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Fernando Morientes, Fabio Coentrao, and Javier Saviola, among others, have played both for Monaco and Real Madrid.

Mbappe is expected to join that list this summer, when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires. The French international reportedly decided not to trigger a player option for next season, enabling him to hit the free agency at the end of the season.

According to Marca, Mbappe signed a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid months ago. In fact, the club is reportedly preparing to give him the iconic No. 10 shirt, which is set to become available with Luka Modric’s deal running out in June.