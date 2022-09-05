For Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase, RB Salzburg will host AC Milan. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

RB Salzburg vs AC Milan: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

AC Milan will visit RB Salzburg in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial). In Canada it will be broadcast on DAZN.

The last champions of Serie A begin their journey in this new edition of the UEFA Champions League, a tournament in which they are one of the top winners, but in recent years they have been far from being able to compete. However, with a much better team than in recent years, they hope to return to the good performances they used to have at another time in history.

They were lucky not to have one of the toughest groups, but that still doesn't mean they'll have it easy. The most difficult rival will undoubtedly be Chelsea, although RB Salzburg can surprise them, especially playing at home, so the Italians should not be overconfident when they visit the Austrians.

RB Salzburg vs AC Milan: Kick-Off Time

RB Salzburg will play against AC Milan for the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League this Tuesday, September 6 at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria.

Australia: 5 AM (September 7)

Barbados: 3 PM

Belize: 1 PM

Botswana: 9 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Burundi: 9 PM

Cameroon: 8 PM

Canada: 3 PM

Eswatini: 9 PM

Ethiopia: 10 PM

France: 9 PM

Gambia: 7 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

Guyana: 3 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 7)

Ireland: 8 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Kenya: 10 PM

Lesotho: 9 PM

Liberia: 7 PM

Malawi: 9 PM

Malta: 9 PM

Mauritius: 9 PM

Mexico: 2 PM

Namibia: 9 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

Nigeria: 8 PM

Pakistan: 12 AM (September 7)

Philippines: 3 AM (September 7)

Portugal: 8 PM

Rwanda: 9 PM

Sierra Leone: 7 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (September 7)

Solomon Islands: 6 AM (September 7)

South Africa: 9 PM

South Sudan: 9 PM

Spain: 9 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM (September 7)

Sudan: 9 PM

Tanzania: 10 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM

Uganda: 10 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

Zambia: 8 PM

Zimbabwe: 8 PM

RB Salzburg vs AC Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Stan Sport

Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Brazil: HBO max

Brunei: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Canada: DAZN

Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

France: beIN Sports MAX 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Gambia: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Ireland: BT Sport 6, BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport App

Italy: Sky Sport Action, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 253

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Liberia: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Malta: TSN3 Malta

Mauritius: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Mexico: HBO max

Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu

Nigeria: Super Sport Variety 2

Portugal: Eleven Sports 5 Portugal

Rwanda: Super Sport Variety 2

Sierra Leone: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App

South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, beIN Sports Extra, TOD

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 5

Sudan: SuperSport Variety 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, beIN Sports Extra

Eswatini: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 6, LiveScore App, BT Sport App

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+

Zambia: Super Sport Variety 2

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

