Real Madrid is the only LaLiga team standing in the UEFA Champions League after Barcelona, Sevilla, and Atlético Madrid were knocked out.

Real Madrid is the only LaLiga representative left in this season's UEFA Champions League. Atlético Madrid were knocked out of Group B as Club Brugge and FC Porto advanced to the knockout stage. Atlético Madrid can still qualify for the Europa League, while Barcelona knows now it will play the Europa League after a disappointing group stage.

The Catalan giants are third with 4 points way behind Bayern Munich and Inter Milan who have 15 and 10 points respectively. Sevilla, with the animated but often bewildered Jorge Sampaoli, were behind Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund in Group G.

For Real Madrid all that means bragging rights, but it also means a bit of money coming into the club since they are the only team from LaLiga left. Here is what Real Madrid stand to make for their Champions League “accomplishment”.

Real Madrid to get 8.6 million euros

According to TyC Sports, Real Madrid are set to net an extra 8.6 million euros in prize money as a result of still being in competition. That amount could still end up being 11.2 million euros if the Spanish giants make it to another final.

In total Real Madrid could make an estimated 26.8 million euros this season as opposed to the 16.8 million from last season. Real Madrid are heavy favorites to repeat as champions of the UCL.