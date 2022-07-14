It has been reported in the last few weeks that the American midfielder is on the radar of the Spanish giants as a future transfer.

Real Madrid is one of the biggest, if not, the biggest soccer team in the world and when they put an eye on you it means you have something special. Despite a very difficult injury plagued season last year, Giovanni Reyna has the tools to be a world class player.

Reyna, much like his father Claudio, has keen passing abilities and makes split second decisions on the ball, but unlike his father, possesses a much stronger ability to score goals.

Last season due to recurring injuries the 19-year-old USMNT star only played 13 games across all competitions and still scored 2 goals. In total Reyna has 10 goals in 77 games for Borussia Dortmund.

What is Gio Reyna’s status at Borussia Dortmund this season?

According to Jaime Ojeda and Fabrizio Romano, at the moment, Borussia Dortmund has zero interest in selling the American who they view as a critical part of their team in the coming years. Manager Edin Terzić would like to get a full season from the skilled American and unless a major offer comes in at the end of the season it is doubtful Reyna will leave anytime soon.

But, Real Madrid is Real Madrid, and the prospect that Reyna’s camp would say no to Real Madrid would be hard to swallow. Knowing that the player is not going anywhere this season the Spanish club is simply “observing” the USMNT player and will evaluate later on.

Gio Reyna is due for a breakout season and USMNT fans will have a watchful eye for the midfielder who when on top of his game is maybe the best American soccer player in the sport. Reyna has only 12 caps for the USMNT but has scored 4 goals. If healthy he is a lock for the USMNT’s World Cup squad.