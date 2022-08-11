Cristiano Ronaldo is still looking for a new team and a possible return to Real Madrid is the biggest dream for their fans. Florentino Perez, the club's president, had an astonishing reaction when asked to re-sign the Portuguese forward.

Florentino Perez and an astonishing reaction when Real Madrid's fans asked him to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo

After winning the 2022 UEFA Super Cup against Eintracht Frankfurt, some fans approached Florentino Perez, Real Madrid's president, to ask him for an old acquaintance: Cristiano Ronaldo.

They told Florentino Perez to re-sign the forward as he is trying to leave Manchester United, but the president's response was astonishing. "Again? With 38 years-old?", he said as he walked away quickly.

With this response, it is practically a full denial from Real Madrid to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. There were no rumors surrounding this move, but it was obvious that the fans dreamed with a possible return to search for their 15th Champions League title alongside the tournament's legend.