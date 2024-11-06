Real Madrid star's wife calls out Carlo Ancelotti after Champions League loss to Milan

Real Madrid added another loss to their record, this time against AC Milan in the Champions League. Among the critics was Mina Bonino, Fede Valverde's wife, who expressed her disappointment on X.

Real Madrid are under fire after their last two defeats against Barcelona in El Clásico (0-4) and AC Milan (1-3) in the Champions League, both at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, among the critics, there’s one unexpected voice. Mina Bonino, Fede Valverde’s wife, slammed Carlo Ancelotti for his tactics during the match against the Italian club.

On her private X (formerly Twitter) account, Bonino, who is a TV presenter, first expressed her frustration, writing, “I have to close this because, If not, I’m going to end up in jail.” Her comment came after Valverde was subbed off at the start of the first half, being replaced by Eduardo Camavinga, when Madrid was 1-2 down.

To that comment, someone replied, “It’s just a tactical change, Mina, don’t give it any more thought. How the match is going, Modric can’t be replaced.” Here was when Bonino didn’t hold back, responding: “Brother, Fede plays better as a pivot… When the f*** are you going to understand that he is not a winger?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the match, Ancelotti was asked about Bonino’s comments on social media. “Valverde’s wife’s words on X? It’s difficult to give an opinion on what people write on social media. I changed Valverde because he wasn’t 100%,” he told the press, keeping things diplomatically.

Advertisement

Carlo Ancelotti looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD4 ( Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Ancelotti also said that the Uruguayan had “suffered a problem in his back days ago. He wasn’t fine in the first half.” According to Mundo Deportivo, Bonino deleted the posts claiming that she was “hacked.” Meanwhile, Valverde didn’t comment publicly on the posts.

Advertisement

Madrid’s terrible week and Ancelotti’s worry

Real Madrid’s defeat to Milan showcased that the team is in a poor state of form. While, yes, missing key players such as Dani Carvajal and Thibaut Courtois, but players such as Jude Bellingham also seemed lost in the pitch.

see also The 17 highest-paid coaches in soccer: Record-breaking salaries and contracts

“We have to be worried,” Ancelotti admitted, “We’re lacking something.” While Ancelotti’s run with Madrid has been extremely successful, rumors of “concern” among the club’s leadership have already started to swirl. However, Ancelotti is clear:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Every year there are hard moments when you have to hang on, fight, suffer. We have to suffer together. What’s not so normal is that this team had a very good run and has fallen so fast. But that is part of football too: when you think everything is perfect, you fall. The good thing about football is that we have another game in our stadium soon where we can go back to being the team we were last year.”