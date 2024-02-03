Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 4, 2024

Real Madrid will play against Atletico Madrid this Sunday, February 4 in what will be the Matchday 23 of the 2023/2024 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The weekend will feature several matches of immense interest, offering fans the opportunity to enjoy the best of European soccer. One particularly noteworthy event is the Madrid Derby set to take place on Matchday 23 of La Liga, pitting the “Merengues” against the “Colchoneros.”

Real Madrid currently lead the championship with 57 points, and at the moment, only Girona appear to pose a threat to their top position. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid aim to narrow the gap to the leading positions and disrupt the dominance of their archrivals, whom they have consistently troubled throughout the season.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 5)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 5)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 5)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 5)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 5)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 5)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 9:00 AM (February 5)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 8:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 5)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (February 5)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: ESPN, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Play Sports 1, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Canada: TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1 Free

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: Sports18, Sports18 3, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: LaLigaTV Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Israel: One Sport

Italy: DAZN Italy

Jamaica: SportsMax 2, SportsMax App

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD

Poland: Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport Online

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD. beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: K-SPORT 1, Arena 2 Premium

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga

Spain: M+ LALIGA TV, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 1

Switzerland: Blue Sport 2 Live, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English 2

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK

USA: ESPN+