Real Madrid will play against Atletico Madrid this Sunday, February 4 in what will be the Matchday 23 of the 2023/2024 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The weekend will feature several matches of immense interest, offering fans the opportunity to enjoy the best of European soccer. One particularly noteworthy event is the Madrid Derby set to take place on Matchday 23 of La Liga, pitting the “Merengues” against the “Colchoneros.”
Real Madrid currently lead the championship with 57 points, and at the moment, only Girona appear to pose a threat to their top position. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid aim to narrow the gap to the leading positions and disrupt the dominance of their archrivals, whom they have consistently troubled throughout the season.
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (February 5)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 5)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (February 5)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 5)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 5)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 5)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 9:00 AM (February 5)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 8:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 5)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (February 5)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: ESPN, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: T Sports
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Play Sports 1, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Brazil: Star+
Canada: TSN+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 1
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1 Free
Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: Sports18, Sports18 3, JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: LaLigaTV Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
Israel: One Sport
Italy: DAZN Italy
Jamaica: SportsMax 2, SportsMax App
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD
Poland: Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport Online
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD. beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: K-SPORT 1, Arena 2 Premium
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga
Spain: M+ LALIGA TV, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 1
Switzerland: Blue Sport 2 Live, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English 2
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK
USA: ESPN+