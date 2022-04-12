Real Madrid play against Chelsea for a Quarter-finals game of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Real Madrid and Chelsea meet in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, on April 12, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET). Visitors must play with their hearts to win. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Real Madrid know that the win at Stamford Bridge was a direct blow to the heart of Chelsea, but now they will have to fend off the visitors' frontal attack in the second leg game as the visitors are likely to try to score an early goal.

Chelsea are not so bad after all, they lost 3-1 at home and that defeat does not mean the end of their road in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. To win on the road they must play with more order and not allow the home team to take advantage of the open spaces.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Storylines

Real Madrid got a big favorite like Paris Saint-Germain out of the way, they lost the first leg against the French but back home the team was lethal and won 3-1 against PSG to eliminate them from the Champions League. The game against Chelsea was a sign of confidence and favoritism from Real Madrid, that victory on the road is a big advantage for them.

Chelsea are the defending champions of the Champions League, but the loss at home against Real Madrid left many questions about the team's defense and Tuchel's strategy in midfield. They had problems playing at home and the defense didn't know how to stop Benzema and the rest of Real Madrid's attackers. In the knockout stage Chelsea are scoring an average of 1.66 goals per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Real Madrid vs Chelsea in the U.S.

This 2021-22 UEFA Champions League game for the Quarter-finals will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: Univision NOW, CBS, TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, Univision, TUDN USA.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Predictions And Odds

Real Madrid are slight favorites at home to win at 2.50 odds that will pay $250 bucks for a $100 bet at BetMGM, they have a good defense game ready to stop the visitor’s offense attack. Chelsea are underdogs at 2.65 odds. The draw is offered at 3.60 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Champions League game is: Over 2.5.

