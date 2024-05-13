Real Madrid are set to clash with Alaves on Matchday 36 of the 2023/2024 La Liga season. This preview offers an in-depth analysis of the upcoming match, encompassing venue details, and a diverse array of television and live streaming options accessible in your country.
La Liga gradually approaches its conclusion, only 3 Matchdays remain, yet much remains at stake: determining the final relegated team (with Granada and Almeria already bidding farewell to the top tier), and securing spots for international cups. Real Madrid, confirmed as champions, play merely to fulfill the schedule.
A similar scenario applies to their opponents, Alaves, who have no risk of relegation or chance of cup qualification. Nevertheless, the opportunity to gauge the performance of one of the Champions League finalists and the motivation Alaves might derive from facing a European powerhouse make this match highly intriguing.
Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 4:30 PM
Australia: 6:30 AM (May 15)
Bangladesh: 1:30 AM (May 15)
Canada: 3:30 PM
France: 9:30 PM
Germany: 9:30 PM
India: 1:00 AM (May 15)
Indonesia: 3:30 AM (May 15)
Ireland: 8:30 PM
Italy: 9:30 PM
Malaysia: 3:30 AM (May 15)
Mexico: 1:30 PM
Netherlands: 9:30 PM
Nigeria: 8:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
South Africa: 9:30 PM
Spain: 9:30 PM
UAE: 11:30 PM
UK: 8:30 PM
USA: 3:30 PM (ET)
Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Canada: TSN+, TSN3
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany
India: JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Premium, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
Ireland: LaLigaTV, Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports ROI 1
Italy: DAZN Italy
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Docu, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN LaLiga 2, DAZN LaLiga, Movistar+
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1
USA: ESPN Sports, ESPN+