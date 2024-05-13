Real Madrid will play against Deportivo Alaves for the Matchday 36 of the 2023/2024 La Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your country.

Real Madrid are set to clash with Alaves on Matchday 36 of the 2023/2024 La Liga season. This preview offers an in-depth analysis of the upcoming match, encompassing venue details, and a diverse array of television and live streaming options accessible in your country.

La Liga gradually approaches its conclusion, only 3 Matchdays remain, yet much remains at stake: determining the final relegated team (with Granada and Almeria already bidding farewell to the top tier), and securing spots for international cups. Real Madrid, confirmed as champions, play merely to fulfill the schedule.

A similar scenario applies to their opponents, Alaves, who have no risk of relegation or chance of cup qualification. Nevertheless, the opportunity to gauge the performance of one of the Champions League finalists and the motivation Alaves might derive from facing a European powerhouse make this match highly intriguing.

Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:30 PM

Australia: 6:30 AM (May 15)

Bangladesh: 1:30 AM (May 15)

Canada: 3:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

India: 1:00 AM (May 15)

Indonesia: 3:30 AM (May 15)

Ireland: 8:30 PM

Italy: 9:30 PM

Malaysia: 3:30 AM (May 15)

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Netherlands: 9:30 PM

Nigeria: 8:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

South Africa: 9:30 PM

Spain: 9:30 PM

UAE: 11:30 PM

UK: 8:30 PM

USA: 3:30 PM (ET)

Nahuel Tenaglia of Deportivo Alaves – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: TSN+, TSN3

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

India: JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Premium, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

Ireland: LaLigaTV, Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports ROI 1

Italy: DAZN Italy

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Docu, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN LaLiga 2, DAZN LaLiga, Movistar+

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1

USA: ESPN Sports, ESPN+