Benfica face Feyenoord in an exciting 2024 international friendly. Find out all the crucial details, including match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country, right here.

The European teams are ramping up their preparations for the upcoming season, and Benfica are no exception, having played the most friendlies this summer. With eyes set on clinching titles in the 2024/2025 campaign, Benfica recently faced a setback with a 1-1 draw against Brentford and is eager to bounce back.

Their next challenge is against Feyenoord, a team that also had a less-than-stellar season. Throughout July, Feyenoord has secured several big wins, albeit against less competitive opponents. This matchup against Benfica will be a crucial test to gauge their readiness and performance level as they head into the new season.

Benfica vs Feyenoord: Kick-Off Time in your country

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Gijs Smal of Feyenoord – IMAGO / Box to Box Pictures

Benfica vs Feyenoord: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, Benfica TV INT.

France: Benfica TV INT.

International: Official Club Channel Away

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life

Portugal: Benfica TV

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life

United Arab Emirates: Sharjah Sports

UK: Benfica TV INT.

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fanatiz USA, Fox Sports, Benfica TV INT.