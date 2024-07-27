Benfica are gearing up for an electrifying 2024 international friendly against Feyenoord. This comprehensive preview breaks down the key players to watch and provides all the details on how to catch every moment, whether on TV or through live streaming services in your country.
[Watch Benfica vs Feyenoord live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]
The European teams are ramping up their preparations for the upcoming season, and Benfica are no exception, having played the most friendlies this summer. With eyes set on clinching titles in the 2024/2025 campaign, Benfica recently faced a setback with a 1-1 draw against Brentford and is eager to bounce back.
Their next challenge is against Feyenoord, a team that also had a less-than-stellar season. Throughout July, Feyenoord has secured several big wins, albeit against less competitive opponents. This matchup against Benfica will be a crucial test to gauge their readiness and performance level as they head into the new season.
Benfica vs Feyenoord: Kick-Off Time in your country
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
Benfica vs Feyenoord: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, Benfica TV INT.
France: Benfica TV INT.
International: Official Club Channel Away
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life
Portugal: Benfica TV
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life
United Arab Emirates: Sharjah Sports
UK: Benfica TV INT.
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fanatiz USA, Fox Sports, Benfica TV INT.