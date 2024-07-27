Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis shares insights on how Team USA should tackle the competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

‘Those days are long over’: Anthony Davis admits how Team USA will approach each game at the Paris 2024 Olympics

As Team USAprepares to make its basketball debut in Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Sunday, July 28 against Nikola Jokic’s Serbia, Anthony Davis emphasizes the importance of taking each game one step at a time. Despite a flawless run in their pre-Olympic friendlies, Davis knows the path to gold won’t be easy.

Anthony Davis, alongside LeBron James, shone brightly in the friendly matches leading up to the games. Davis often came off the bench, while James appeared rejuvenated and ready to lead, even taking on the role of flag bearer for the United States during the opening ceremony.

Team USA is undeniably the favorite to clinch another gold medal, continuing their streak from the past four Olympics and adding to their historic tally of 19 medals. However, Anthony Davis stresses the importance of respecting every opponent, as the global landscape of basketball has significantly evolved.

Anthony Davis’ perspective on the competition

In an era where many international teams boast NBA talent, Davis recognizes the heightened level of competition: “We don’t take any team for granted,” he says. Nations like Canada, Germany, and Serbia present formidable challenges, and Team USA has already faced tough competition from emerging teams like South Sudan in exhibition games.

Anthony Davis of The United States takes on Dennis Schroder of Germany during the 2024 USA Basketball Showcase match between USA and Germany. Paul Harding/Getty Images

Reflecting on the past, Davis notes the shift in dynamics: “We don’t come in like, ‘Oh, we’re the Monstars. We’re going to crush everybody.’ Those days are gone. We have a lot of respect for every team we’re going to face, and we’re going to approach it that way.”

Team USA’s Schedule

Team USA is set in Group C for the tournament, kicking off with a match against Serbia on Sunday, July 28. Next, they will face South Sudan on Wednesday, July 31, a team they narrowly defeated by one point in a pre-tournament friendly. They will conclude the group stage against Puerto Rico on Saturday, August 3.

As the competition heats up, Team USA is gearing up with a blend of respect, focus, and determination, ready to prove themselves once again on the Olympic stage.