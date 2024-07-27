Here you will find all the information about Rugby Sevens at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

As rugby fans around the world gear up for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, many are curious about the format and duration of the matches. Rugby Sevens, the fast-paced variant of the traditional game, will be the focus at the Olympics, offering high-intensity action in a shorter time frame.

Rugby Sevens games at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will follow the standard format used in international competitions. Each match consists of two halves, each lasting seven minutes, with a brief two-minute halftime interval. This means that the total duration of a rugby sevens game is just 16 minutes, including the halftime break.

The short duration of Rugby Sevens matches is one of the key factors contributing to the sport’s growing popularity. The games are intense and fast-paced, providing non-stop action that keeps spectators on the edge of their seats.

When was Rugby Sevens introduced as an Olympic sport?

Rugby Sevens was introduced to the Olympic Games in Rio 2016, bringing a new level of excitement to the Olympic rugby scene. Its inclusion was aimed at attracting a broader audience due to its shorter, more dynamic format compared to traditional 15-a-side rugby.

Gold medalists Fiji pose during the medal ceremony for the Men’s Rugby Sevens on Day 6 of the Rio 2016 Olympics. David Rogers/Getty Images

On Brazilian soil, Australia took first place in the women’s category, while Fiji were champion in the men’s category, winning their first gold medal in the country’s history. While in Tokyo 2020, New Zealand won the gold medal in the women’s category and Fiji won again on the men’s side.