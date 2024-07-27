USA face Germany in Matchday 2 of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage. Fans won't want to miss a second of the action, with all the essential details—match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options—readily available.

USA vs Germany: Where to watch and live stream Women's Olympic soccer 2024 in your country

USA and Germany will face each other for the Matchday 2 of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage, with both teams aiming for a crucial win. Expect thrilling action that soccer fans won’t want to miss, and stay tuned for live updates, including kickoff times and streaming options available in your country.

It’s a high-stakes clash in Group B as two gold medal contenders go head-to-head in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. The USWNT, a powerhouse in Olympic women’s soccer since the sport’s debut in Atlanta 1996, where they’ve claimed four gold medals, will be looking to assert their dominance once again. This match is pivotal for the Americans as they aim to secure their position at the top of the group.

Facing them will be Germany, fresh off a commanding 3-0 victory over Australia, a result that turned heads given the anticipated competitiveness of that match. Buoyed by their impressive start, the Germans are poised to challenge the USWNT and potentially pull off an upset. The stakes couldn’t be higher as these two heavyweights vie for group supremacy.

USA vs Germany: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (July 29)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (July 29)

Canada: 3:00 PM

Colombia: 2:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Guinea: 7:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (July 29)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (July 29)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (July 29)

Mexico: 1:00 AM (July 29)

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Lea Schueller of Germany – IMAGO / Eibner

USA vs Germany: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Claro Sports

Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now

Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca

France: Eurosport Player France, MAX

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Eurosport Player Deutschland, Eurosport Player Greece

Indonesia: Vidio

Republic of Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App

Italy: Eurosport Player Italy

Mexico: Claro Sports

Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands MAX

Nigeria: DStv Now

Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal, Eurosport Player Greece, Eurosport 2 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App

Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport Player Greece

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 5

UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports, USA Network