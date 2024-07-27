USA and Germany will face each other for the Matchday 2 of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage, with both teams aiming for a crucial win. Expect thrilling action that soccer fans won’t want to miss, and stay tuned for live updates, including kickoff times and streaming options available in your country.
[Watch USA vs Germany live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]
It’s a high-stakes clash in Group B as two gold medal contenders go head-to-head in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. The USWNT, a powerhouse in Olympic women’s soccer since the sport’s debut in Atlanta 1996, where they’ve claimed four gold medals, will be looking to assert their dominance once again. This match is pivotal for the Americans as they aim to secure their position at the top of the group.
Facing them will be Germany, fresh off a commanding 3-0 victory over Australia, a result that turned heads given the anticipated competitiveness of that match. Buoyed by their impressive start, the Germans are poised to challenge the USWNT and potentially pull off an upset. The stakes couldn’t be higher as these two heavyweights vie for group supremacy.
USA vs Germany: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (July 29)
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (July 29)
Canada: 3:00 PM
Colombia: 2:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Guinea: 7:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (July 29)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (July 29)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (July 29)
Mexico: 1:00 AM (July 29)
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
USA vs Germany: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Claro Sports
Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now
Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca
France: Eurosport Player France, MAX
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Eurosport Player Deutschland, Eurosport Player Greece
Indonesia: Vidio
Republic of Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App
Italy: Eurosport Player Italy
Mexico: Claro Sports
Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands MAX
Nigeria: DStv Now
Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal, Eurosport Player Greece, Eurosport 2 Portugal
South Africa: DStv App
Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport Player Greece
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 5
UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports, USA Network