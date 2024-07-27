France and Canada are set for a high-stakes showdown on Matchday 2 of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage, with both teams eyeing a pivotal victory. Soccer fans can expect an electrifying clash, so don’t miss out on the live action. Stay tuned for kickoff times and streaming options available in your country.
[Watch France vs Canada live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]
The home team’s Olympic debut lived up to its tough expectations. Despite being the favorites, they faced a relentless challenge from Colombia, who kept the pressure high throughout the match. The narrow 3-2 victory highlighted the game’s intensity, with France earning three crucial points in a hard-fought contest.
However, France’s path to qualification remains uncertain, hinging on their performance in the next two games. Their upcoming opponent, defending champions Canada, kicked off their campaign with a solid 2-1 win over New Zealand. The Canadians are eyeing another victory to secure their spot in the next round, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown.
France vs Canada: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (July 29)
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (July 29)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (July 29)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (July 29)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (July 29)
Mexico: 1:00 AM (July 29)
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
France vs Canada: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Claro Sports
Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now
Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca CBC
France: Eurosport Player France, Molotov, Free, MAX, France 3
Germany: Eurosport Player Deutschland, Eurosport Player Greece
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App
Italy: Eurosport Player Italy, Eurosport Italy
Mexico: Claro Sports
Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX
Nigeria: DStv Now
Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal, Eurosport Player Greece
South Africa: DStv App
Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport Player Greece
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 1
UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports