France face Canada in Matchday 2 of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage. Fans won't want to miss a second of the action, with all the essential details such as match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options in your country

France vs Canada: Where to watch and live stream Women's Olympic soccer 2024 in your country

France and Canada are set for a high-stakes showdown on Matchday 2 of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage, with both teams eyeing a pivotal victory. Soccer fans can expect an electrifying clash, so don’t miss out on the live action. Stay tuned for kickoff times and streaming options available in your country.

The home team’s Olympic debut lived up to its tough expectations. Despite being the favorites, they faced a relentless challenge from Colombia, who kept the pressure high throughout the match. The narrow 3-2 victory highlighted the game’s intensity, with France earning three crucial points in a hard-fought contest.

However, France’s path to qualification remains uncertain, hinging on their performance in the next two games. Their upcoming opponent, defending champions Canada, kicked off their campaign with a solid 2-1 win over New Zealand. The Canadians are eyeing another victory to secure their spot in the next round, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown.

France vs Canada: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (July 29)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (July 29)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (July 29)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (July 29)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (July 29)

Mexico: 1:00 AM (July 29)

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Kadeisha Buchanan of Canada celebrates with teammates – IMAGO / SOPA Images

France vs Canada: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Claro Sports

Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now

Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca CBC

France: Eurosport Player France, Molotov, Free, MAX, France 3

Germany: Eurosport Player Deutschland, Eurosport Player Greece

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App

Italy: Eurosport Player Italy, Eurosport Italy

Mexico: Claro Sports

Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX

Nigeria: DStv Now

Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal, Eurosport Player Greece

South Africa: DStv App

Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport Player Greece

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 1

UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports