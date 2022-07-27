The European pre-season is coming to an end and all the teams are preparing what is going to be a trhilling and exhausting campaign. Now, Real Madrid and Juventus will face each other and here are the tickets price, how to buy them and their cost of the friendly match.

Real Madrid has been one of the best teams in 2022 so far, but the pre-season is giving them some troubles. Initially, they lost to Barcelona in one of the most intense rivalries in soccer with a solo goal by Raphinha. Then, in their second match, America surprised the Merengues with a dramatic draw by 2-2. Now, they will try to get a victory against a tough squad like Juventus.

As for their rival, La Vecchia Signora, their moment is not so different. Juventus started its pre-season with an easy win against Chivas by 2-0. Then, the Turin squad faced Barcelona in a very attractive match. The game ended in a 2-2 draw, but the Spanish side dominated and they were closer to the victory than the Italian team.

How to buy tickets for Real Madrid vs Juventus 2022 friendly match?

If you want to go o the friendly match between Real Madrid and Juventus, to be played this July 30, 2022, all you need is to enter the Ticketmaster website and search for the game. Once you open it, it will pop out a mini map of the Rose Bowl and you can select the zone that you are interested in for your seats.

How much do the tickets for Real Madrid vs Juventus cost?

There are no tickets available sold by Ticketmaster, but the website offers an official resale for those who can't go to the game. It is totally safe, but the price depends on the entrance holder as they can sell it in whatever they want. With the game nearby, the prices go from US$76 to US$4,602 plus fees.