Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 2

Real Madrid will receive Real Valladolid on Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. This matchup preview offers everything you need to know, from the venue details to how you can catch the action live, whether on traditional TV or via streaming services in your country.
Real Madrid’s La Liga opener fell short of expectations, especially given the strength of their squad, which now includes Kylian Mbappe. Many predicted a straightforward win for Los Blancos against a Mallorca side that narrowly avoided relegation last season. However, the Merengues were held to a surprising 1-1 draw, with Mallorca arguably deserving more.
Now, Carlo Ancelotti’s side will be looking to secure their first victory of the campaign as they prepare to face Real Valladolid, who are coming off a 1-0 win over Espanyol on Matchday 1. The challenge will be tougher, but Valladolid is determined to stand their ground against the mighty Real Madrid.
Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 1:00 AM (August 26)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Canada: 11:00 AM
France: 5:00 PM
Germany: 5:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 4:00 PM
Italy: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Netherlands: 5:00 PM
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 4:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
Spain: 5:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 4:00 PM
USA: 11:00 AM (ET)
Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Argentina: DGO, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1
Canada: TSN+, TSN4
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN Germany
India: GXR World
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1
Italy: DAZN Italy
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 2 Malaysia
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport, Ziggo Sport 2
Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, Startimes Sports Premium, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV, M+ LALIGA TV 2, LaLiga TV, Bar HD
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports French
UK: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes