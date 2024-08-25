Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 2

Real Madrid face Real Valladolid in a Matchday 2 clash of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. If you're looking to catch all the action, here's how you can watch this game on TV or via live stream in your country.

Real Madrid will receive Real Valladolid on Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. This matchup preview offers everything you need to know, from the venue details to how you can catch the action live, whether on traditional TV or via streaming services in your country.

Real Madrid’s La Liga opener fell short of expectations, especially given the strength of their squad, which now includes Kylian Mbappe. Many predicted a straightforward win for Los Blancos against a Mallorca side that narrowly avoided relegation last season. However, the Merengues were held to a surprising 1-1 draw, with Mallorca arguably deserving more.

Now, Carlo Ancelotti’s side will be looking to secure their first victory of the campaign as they prepare to face Real Valladolid, who are coming off a 1-0 win over Espanyol on Matchday 1. The challenge will be tougher, but Valladolid is determined to stand their ground against the mighty Real Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 1:00 AM (August 26)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Canada: 11:00 AM

France: 5:00 PM

Germany: 5:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 4:00 PM

Italy: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Netherlands: 5:00 PM

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 4:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Spain: 5:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 4:00 PM

USA: 11:00 AM (ET)

Mamadou Sylla of Real Valladolid – IMAGO / SOPA Images

Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: DGO, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1

Canada: TSN+, TSN4

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN Germany

India: GXR World

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1

Italy: DAZN Italy

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 2 Malaysia

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport, Ziggo Sport 2

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, Startimes Sports Premium, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV, M+ LALIGA TV 2, LaLiga TV, Bar HD

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports French

UK: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

