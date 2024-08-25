Liverpool vs Brentford: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 2

Liverpool are set to host Brentford in a Matchday 2 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League season, with fans having multiple ways to tune in. Whether through televised broadcasts or live streaming services, there are plenty of options to ensure no one misses a moment of this exciting early-season encounter.
Brentford and Liverpool are coming off strong season openers. Brentford secured a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace, with Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa finding the back of the net. However, their next challenge is significantly tougher as they face Liverpool at Anfield, a test that will demand even more.
Liverpool, on the other hand, enjoyed a solid start to their campaign with a 2-0 win against Ipswich Town. The Reds are eager to build momentum and secure another three points as they aim to climb to the top of the standings. Both teams will be pushing for their second consecutive win, setting the stage for an intense battle in this early-season encounter.
Liverpool vs Brentford: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 12:30 PM
Australia: 1:30 AM (August 26)
Bangladesh: 9:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM
France: 5:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
India: 9:00 PM
Indonesia: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 4:30 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Malaysia: 11:30 PM
Mexico: 9:30 AM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
Nigeria: 4:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
South Africa: 5:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
UAE: 7:30 PM
UK: 4:30 PM
USA: 11:30 AM (ET)
Liverpool vs Brentford: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Canada: fuboTV Canada
France: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ France, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Premier League
Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport UHD, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport
Mexico: Max, TNT Go, TNT Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2 Canal+
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Movistar Champions League, DAZN 1, Movistar Plus+
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC