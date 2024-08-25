Liverpool vs Brentford: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 2

Liverpool will take on Brentford in Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Here's where you can find all the details on how to watch, whether you're tuning in on TV or streaming live in your country.

Liverpool are set to host Brentford in a Matchday 2 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League season, with fans having multiple ways to tune in. Whether through televised broadcasts or live streaming services, there are plenty of options to ensure no one misses a moment of this exciting early-season encounter.

Brentford and Liverpool are coming off strong season openers. Brentford secured a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace, with Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa finding the back of the net. However, their next challenge is significantly tougher as they face Liverpool at Anfield, a test that will demand even more.

Liverpool, on the other hand, enjoyed a solid start to their campaign with a 2-0 win against Ipswich Town. The Reds are eager to build momentum and secure another three points as they aim to climb to the top of the standings. Both teams will be pushing for their second consecutive win, setting the stage for an intense battle in this early-season encounter.

Liverpool vs Brentford: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 12:30 PM

Australia: 1:30 AM (August 26)

Bangladesh: 9:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

India: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Malaysia: 11:30 PM

Mexico: 9:30 AM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

Nigeria: 4:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

South Africa: 5:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

UAE: 7:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

USA: 11:30 AM (ET)

Liverpool vs Brentford: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ France, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Premier League

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport UHD, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport

Mexico: Max, TNT Go, TNT Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2 Canal+

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Movistar Champions League, DAZN 1, Movistar Plus+

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC

