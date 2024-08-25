Wolfsburg vs Bayern: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Bundesliga Matchday 1

Bayern Munich will visit Wolfsburg for the Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 Bundesliga. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

Wolfsburg will face off against Bayern Munich in the Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 Bundesliga season. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got you covered with all the essential details to make sure you don’t miss a moment of the action in your country.

Bayern Munich are set to kick off their season after enduring one of their most disappointing campaigns in recent history. Last season, they not only failed to secure any silverware but also missed out on a runner-up finish in the league, ceding that spot to Stuttgart. This missed opportunity meant they didn’t even get a shot at the DFL-Supercup, a rare low point for the club that typically dominates German soccer.

As Bayern look to reassert their dominance this season, their first challenge comes against Wolfsburg, a team that narrowly avoided relegation last year. Wolfsburg, eager to improve on last season’s struggles, will be determined to test Bayern’s resolve right out of the gate. For Bayern, a strong start is crucial as they aim to reclaim their position at the top of the Bundesliga.

Wolfsburg vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 10:30 AM

Australia: 12:30 AM (August 26)

Bangladesh: 7:30 PM

Canada: 9:30 AM

France: 3:30 PM

Germany: 3:30 PM

India: 7:00 PM

Indonesia: 9:30 PM

Ireland: 2:30 PM

Italy: 3:30 PM

Malaysia: 9:30 PM

Mexico: 8:30 AM

Netherlands: 3:30 PM

Nigeria: 2:30 PM

Portugal: 2:30 PM

South Africa: 2:30 PM

Spain: 3:30 PM

UAE: 3:30 PM

UK: 2:30 PM

USA: 9:30 AM (ET)

Jakub Kaminski of Wolfsburg – IMAGO / Eibner

Wolfsburg vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 2

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, sportschau.de, DAZN1 Germany

Indonesia: Vidio, Vision+, MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: Sky Go UK, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Mix

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 251

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, Startimes World Football

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Spain: DAZN Spain

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN Sports French 2

UK: Sky Go UK, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Mix

USA: ESPN+, ESPN App

