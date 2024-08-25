Trending topics:
Wolfsburg vs Bayern: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Bundesliga Matchday 1

Bayern Munich will visit Wolfsburg for the Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 Bundesliga. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich
© IMAGO / LackovicHarry Kane of Bayern Munich

By Leonardo Herrera

Wolfsburg will face off against Bayern Munich in the Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 Bundesliga season. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got you covered with all the essential details to make sure you don’t miss a moment of the action in your country.

Bayern Munich are set to kick off their season after enduring one of their most disappointing campaigns in recent history. Last season, they not only failed to secure any silverware but also missed out on a runner-up finish in the league, ceding that spot to Stuttgart. This missed opportunity meant they didn’t even get a shot at the DFL-Supercup, a rare low point for the club that typically dominates German soccer.

As Bayern look to reassert their dominance this season, their first challenge comes against Wolfsburg, a team that narrowly avoided relegation last year. Wolfsburg, eager to improve on last season’s struggles, will be determined to test Bayern’s resolve right out of the gate. For Bayern, a strong start is crucial as they aim to reclaim their position at the top of the Bundesliga.

Wolfsburg vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 10:30 AM
Australia: 12:30 AM (August 26)
Bangladesh: 7:30 PM
Canada: 9:30 AM
France: 3:30 PM
Germany: 3:30 PM
India: 7:00 PM
Indonesia: 9:30 PM
Ireland: 2:30 PM
Italy: 3:30 PM
Malaysia: 9:30 PM
Mexico: 8:30 AM
Netherlands: 3:30 PM
Nigeria: 2:30 PM
Portugal: 2:30 PM
South Africa: 2:30 PM
Spain: 3:30 PM
UAE: 3:30 PM
UK: 2:30 PM
USA: 9:30 AM (ET)

Wolfsburg vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 2
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, sportschau.de, DAZN1 Germany
Indonesia: Vidio, Vision+, MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: Sky Go UK, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Mix
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 251
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, Startimes World Football
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Spain: DAZN Spain
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN Sports French 2
UK: Sky Go UK, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Mix
USA: ESPN+, ESPN App

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

