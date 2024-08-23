Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs just made one of the biggest signings to help Patrick Mahomes win another Super Bowl.

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to achieve the impossible. No team in NFL history has won the Super Bowl three consecutive teams and that’s why this is a unique opportunity for the franchise.

However, it’s not going to be an easy task. The San Francisco 49ers are favorites to dethrone them and the AFC is loaded with team like the Baltimore Ravens, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans.

Of course, the big advantage for Reid is Patrick Mahomes. When your roster has one of the best quarterbacks ever, only compared to Tom Brady, there’s always a chance to hoist the trophy.

Who have the Chiefs signed in free agency?

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs just gave Creed Humphrey a four-year, $72 million contract extension. Now, he is the highest paid center in the NFL.

The priority is to protect Patrick Mahomes at all costs and that’s why an extension for Humphrey represents great news for the quarterback. General manager Brett Veach couldn’t wait longer.

see also Kansas City Chiefs finally release a very controversial player

“Needless to say, we’re extremely excited to continue Creed’s career here. He’s been great for our organization. We have been very fortunate to have a really a good group of young guys and hopefully, we are able to get a little bit more work done with some of these other young guys as well.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who just signed with the Kansas City Chiefs?

The contract extension for Creed Humphrey is one of many big recent moves for the Kansas City Chiefs trying to win the Super Bowl. It all started with Chris Jones getting a massive five-year, $158 million extension.

see also NFL News: Jerry Jones strikes back after CeeDee Lamb turned down new contract offer from Dallas Cowboys

Then, Travis Kelce received his money too with a two-year, $34.25 million deal. After their stars were safe for the future, huge arrivals were confirmed such as wide receiver Hollywood Brown and, through the Draft, Xavier Worthy.