After being named the starting quarterback of the Washington Commanders, Jayden Daniels has being punished by the NFL due to his violations to the league's gambling policy.

Jayden Daniels, quarterback of the Washington Commanders
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireJayden Daniels, quarterback of the Washington Commanders

By Fernando Franco Puga

A few days ago, Jayden Daniels received exciting news: the Washington Commanders had named him their starting quarterback. Unfortunately, that excitement has been dampened as the NFL has now penalized him for violating its gambling policy.

Jayden Daniels was considered by many scouts to be the top quarterback prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Commanders wasted no time in selecting him, securing their new starting signal-caller for the upcoming season.

Regrettably, his professional career has already encountered some controversy. Daniels admitted to betting with Giants’ wide receiver Malik Nabers, an action that the NFL strictly prohibits.

NFL punishes Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers for betting on the league

Earlier this year, Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers embarked on different NFL journeys. Daniels was drafted by the Commanders, while his former LSU teammate signed with the Giants.

Despite being on opposing teams, their strong friendship persisted. Both players recognize each other’s talent, leading them to place a bet on who would have the better rookie season.

During the offseason, Daniels admitted that he and Nabers had wagered on who would win Offensive Rookie of the Year. However, the NFL strictly prohibits such bets, so they were forced to cancel it.

Despite canceling the bet, the NFL wasn’t satisfied with just that. The league, determined to enforce its gambling policy, decided to punish both players for their actions.

Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels as quarterback of LSU

“The league addressed the matter directly with the NFL Players Association, with the two teams, and the two players, to ensure that they understood the policy,” NFL executive V.P. Jeff Miller said, via Pro Football Talk. “They received multiple education training sessions since that time, and I think we’re in a — as a result of all the work that went into it — we’re comfortable with the resolution.”

This punishment has sparked considerable controversy. The NFL has previously suspended several players for betting on games, leading fans to question why Daniels and Nabers are only required to attend multiple educational training sessions.

What is the NFL’s gambling policy for players?

The NFL’s gambling policy strictly prohibits players from betting on NFL games, practices, or any other league-related activities. Players are also forbidden from engaging in any form of gambling while at team facilities, including team hotels and while traveling for team-related activities.

Violations of the policy can result in severe penalties, including suspension. The league aims to maintain the integrity of the game by ensuring that players are not influenced by gambling activities that could compromise their performance or the outcomes of NFL games.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

Fernando Franco is an accomplished writer and sports journalist specializing in soccer, NFL, MLB, and MMA. Since joining Bolavip US in 2022, he has significantly broadened his sports journalism repertoire, offering deep insights and coverage. Fernando's writing career began in 2013, and over the years, he has made notable contributions to leading sports media outlets, including Sopitas.com, Diario AS USA, and Goal. His articles are well-regarded for their depth and analytical approach. Fernando earned his degree in Communication from the prestigious Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), equipping him with a robust foundation in media studies.

