After being named the starting quarterback of the Washington Commanders, Jayden Daniels has being punished by the NFL due to his violations to the league's gambling policy.

A few days ago, Jayden Daniels received exciting news: the Washington Commanders had named him their starting quarterback. Unfortunately, that excitement has been dampened as the NFL has now penalized him for violating its gambling policy.

Jayden Daniels was considered by many scouts to be the top quarterback prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Commanders wasted no time in selecting him, securing their new starting signal-caller for the upcoming season.

Regrettably, his professional career has already encountered some controversy. Daniels admitted to betting with Giants’ wide receiver Malik Nabers, an action that the NFL strictly prohibits.

NFL punishes Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers for betting on the league

Earlier this year, Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers embarked on different NFL journeys. Daniels was drafted by the Commanders, while his former LSU teammate signed with the Giants.

see also NFL News: Philadelphia Eagles make big trade with NFC East rival to get key wide receiver

Despite being on opposing teams, their strong friendship persisted. Both players recognize each other’s talent, leading them to place a bet on who would have the better rookie season.

During the offseason, Daniels admitted that he and Nabers had wagered on who would win Offensive Rookie of the Year. However, the NFL strictly prohibits such bets, so they were forced to cancel it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite canceling the bet, the NFL wasn’t satisfied with just that. The league, determined to enforce its gambling policy, decided to punish both players for their actions.

Jayden Daniels as quarterback of LSU

Advertisement

“The league addressed the matter directly with the NFL Players Association, with the two teams, and the two players, to ensure that they understood the policy,” NFL executive V.P. Jeff Miller said, via Pro Football Talk. “They received multiple education training sessions since that time, and I think we’re in a — as a result of all the work that went into it — we’re comfortable with the resolution.”

Advertisement

This punishment has sparked considerable controversy. The NFL has previously suspended several players for betting on games, leading fans to question why Daniels and Nabers are only required to attend multiple educational training sessions.

Advertisement

What is the NFL’s gambling policy for players?

The NFL’s gambling policy strictly prohibits players from betting on NFL games, practices, or any other league-related activities. Players are also forbidden from engaging in any form of gambling while at team facilities, including team hotels and while traveling for team-related activities.

see also NFL News: Austin Ekeler finally reveals the real reason why he left the Chargers

Violations of the policy can result in severe penalties, including suspension. The league aims to maintain the integrity of the game by ensuring that players are not influenced by gambling activities that could compromise their performance or the outcomes of NFL games.

Advertisement

Advertisement