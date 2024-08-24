Trending topics:
Liga MX

Where to watch Club America vs Puebla live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Club America will take on Puebla in a Matchday 5 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Here's everything you need to know, from kickoff time to where you can catch the action live on TV or streaming in the USA.

Henry Martin of<br /> America
© IMAGO / Agencia-MexSportHenry Martin of<br /> America

By Leonardo Herrera

Club America and Puebla will face against each other in a much-anticipated Matchday 5 showdown of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times, TV broadcast details, and streaming options available across the USA.

[Watch Club America vs Puebla online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The reigning Liga MX champions, return to domestic action with renewed focus after a disappointing run in the Leagues Cup. Despite being one of the top contenders, their journey in the tournament ended in the quarterfinals, falling short of expectations. With just 6 points so far in the Apertura, Club America currently sit at the bottom of the Requalification positions, a far cry from their usual high standards.

Now, the team has an opportunity to bounce back as they face Puebla, one of the weaker sides in Liga MX. Puebla, on the other hand, is eager to shake off a poor run from the Clausura 2024 and turn their fortunes around. This match presents a chance for both teams to shift their momentum and make a statement in the league.

When will the Club America vs Puebla match be played?

Club America face off against Puebla on Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024, slated for Saturday, August 24th. The much-anticipated clash kicks off at 11:05 PM (ET).

Club America vs Puebla: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:05 PM
CT: 8:05 PM
MT: 7:05 PM
PT: 6:05 PM

How to watch Club America vs Puebla in the USA

Catch all the action from the Liga MX Apertura 2024 as Club America take on Puebla. Don’t miss a moment of this exciting match—stream it live nationwide on Fubo with a free trial, or watch it on TUDN, ViX, or Univision for comprehensive coverage.

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

