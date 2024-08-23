Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami comeback date in question after Tata Martino’s statement

Uncertainty surrounds the date of Lionel Messi‘s return to the field with Inter Miami. Although several weeks have passed since the Argentine star suffered an ankle injury during the 2024 Copa America final, his recovery progress has not been entirely clear. The team’s coach, Tata Martino, has further fueled speculation with his recent statements.

The ankle injury Messi sustained during the 2024 Copa Americafinal has required a longer recovery process than initially expected. Although the player has shown significant progress, the team’s doctors continue to closely monitor his condition.

Lionel Messi, who has been diligently working on his recovery, has yet to return to group training. While he has begun physical work individually, Martino’s statements have generated further doubts about his return.

What did Tata Martino say about Messi’s return?

Inter Miami coach Tata Martino, when asked about Messi’s absence from Argentina’s squad for the upcoming round of the Conmebol Qualifiers, added to the uncertainty surrounding Messi’s potential return to the field.

“He is not training with the group. Yes, he is already out on the field and working with the physical trainers. He is evolving well. It was expected that he would not be with Argentina because he is not yet in condition to play. There is no estimated time. We have to start to see how he feels as he adds training on the field,” Tata Martino explained to the press.

When will Messi see action again?

The question everyone is asking is when we will be able to see Messi dazzle on the pitch again in an Inter Miami shirt. Tata Martino has assured that the Argentine star will be fit to play before the end of the season, but he has not provided a more specific date.

Fans of the team and soccer in general are eagerly anticipating the return of the best player in the world, who will undoubtedly make a significant difference in the team’s performance.