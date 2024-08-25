Wolverhampton vs Chelsea: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 2

Wolverhampton will receive Chelsea in a Matchday 2 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans have plenty of options to catch the action, whether through televised broadcasts or live streaming services in your country, ensuring no one has to miss a moment of this thrilling early-season showdown.
On this Matchday, two struggling rivals face off, both looking to rebound from tough starts to the tournament. Wolverhampton and Chelsea found themselves up against two of the top title contenders right out of the gate, and the results reflected the gap in quality. Wolverhampton fell 0-2 to Arsenal, while Chelsea suffered an identical 0-2 defeat against Manchester City.
The Blues’ week was further complicated by an unexpectedly challenging match against Servette, which added to their early-season woes. Now, with both teams winless after two games, they are desperate to get their campaigns back on track. This clash presents an opportunity for either side to earn their first points of the season and begin to turn things around.
Wolverhampton vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 10:00 AM
Australia: 12:00 AM (August 26)
Bangladesh: 7:00 PM
Canada: 9:00 AM
France: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
India: 6:30 PM
Indonesia: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Malaysia: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
Nigeria: 2:00 PM
Portugal: 2:00 PM
South Africa: 2:00 PM
Spain: 3:00 PM
UAE: 3:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
USA: 9:00 AM (ET)
Wolverhampton’s Matheus Cunha – IMAGO / PA Images
Wolverhampton vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Canada: fuboTV Canada
France: myCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Premier League
Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Max TNT Go, TNT Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
UK: BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC