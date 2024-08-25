Wolverhampton vs Chelsea: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 2

Wolverhampton face Chelsea in the Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

Wolverhampton will receive Chelsea in a Matchday 2 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans have plenty of options to catch the action, whether through televised broadcasts or live streaming services in your country, ensuring no one has to miss a moment of this thrilling early-season showdown.

On this Matchday, two struggling rivals face off, both looking to rebound from tough starts to the tournament. Wolverhampton and Chelsea found themselves up against two of the top title contenders right out of the gate, and the results reflected the gap in quality. Wolverhampton fell 0-2 to Arsenal, while Chelsea suffered an identical 0-2 defeat against Manchester City.

The Blues’ week was further complicated by an unexpectedly challenging match against Servette, which added to their early-season woes. Now, with both teams winless after two games, they are desperate to get their campaigns back on track. This clash presents an opportunity for either side to earn their first points of the season and begin to turn things around.

Wolverhampton vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 12:00 AM (August 26)

Bangladesh: 7:00 PM

Canada: 9:00 AM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

India: 6:30 PM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

South Africa: 2:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

UAE: 3:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

USA: 9:00 AM (ET)

Wolverhampton’s Matheus Cunha – IMAGO / PA Images

Wolverhampton vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: myCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Premier League

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Max TNT Go, TNT Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC

