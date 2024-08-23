Trending topics:
Magic Johnson reveals his pick for the NBA GOAT: Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan?

Former Los Angeles Lakers player Magic Johnson joins the debate over who is the GOAT between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

Earvin 'Magic' Johnson, a new owner of the Washington Commanders, delivers remarks during a press conference introducing the team's new ownership.
By Alexander Rosquez

Magic Johnson, another NBA legend, stoked the eternal debate over who is the best basketball player in history, the GOAT, and reignited the passion of the fans. With Michael Jordan as the leading candidate and the legacy left by Kobe Bryant, the discussion remains intense.

During an interview with Nitecast Media’s Nick Hamilton, Johnson passionately argued that Bryant was not only the greatest player in the Los Angeles Lakers history, but also one of the most outstanding players the sport has ever seen.

At the same time, Michael Jordan has acknowledged that some players could have posed a serious challenge to him in a one-on-one duel, despite his absolute dominance in the NBA and his reputation as an unstoppable player.

Who is the GOAT for Magic Johnson between Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan?

During the interview, Johnson highlighted Kobe Bryant‘s ability to score by comparing him to Michael Jordan. “Offensively, Kobe stands out as one of the greatest. At the shooting guard position, or even as a small forward, he ranks just behind Michael Jordan,” Johnson said.

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers waves to the crowd after passing Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list with a free throw in the second quarter of the game on December 14, 2014 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

“Regarding scoring, Kobe was virtually unstoppable, much like [Michael] Jordan. His skill set, determination, and ability to perform under pressure made him one of the most clutch players in NBA history,” Johnson added.

Johnson referenced the talent both players shared for making final shots at crucial moments in games: “Kobe would be a top choice alongside Jordan if you needed one player to take the final shot with the game on the line. Both had the uncanny ability to either sink the shot, draw the foul, and calmly knock down the free throws to seal the victory. We witnessed Kobe do this countless times.”

The debate about the GOAT continues

The debate over who is the greatest player in history is subjective and will probably never have a definitive answer. Both Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant have left an indelible mark on basketball and have inspired millions of fans around the world.

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

