Real Salt Lake and Seattle Sounders will meet each other for Week 2 of the 2022 MLS Regular Season. Both teams are looking for their first win in the tournament. Here, check out the match information, such as date, time and how to watch it in the United States.

The home side is coming to this match after drawing without goals against Houston Dynamo as visitors. After reaching the Conference Finals last season, Real Salt Lake will try to get a similar or better result this year too. However, they need to start adding points to do so.

On the other hand, the Seattle Sounders started their tournament with a defeat against Nashville (1-0). After a hard fought game, Anibal Godoy scored the only goal of the game at the 80th minute. Now, they will have to avoid a similar outcome as visitors.

Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders: Date

Real Salt Lake and Seattle Sounders will meet each other on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah. They last met in the first round of the 2021 MLS Playoffs, with Salt Lake winning in penalties (6-5) after a 0-0 draw.

Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and to watch or live stream Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders

The match between Real Salt Lake and Seattle Sounders for Week 2 of the 2022 MLS to be played Saturday, March 5, 2022 will be available for broadcast in the United States on ESPN+, Fox 13 Tampa Bay - WTVT, Amazon Prime Video.