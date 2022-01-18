Real Sociedad will face Atletico Madrid at the Reale Arena in the 2021/2022 Copa del Rey Round of 16. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2021/2022 Copa del Rey Round of 16 in the US

Real Sociedad will face Atletico Madrid this Wednesday, January 19, at the Reale Arena for the Round of 16 of the 2021/2022 Copa del Rey. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the US.

Atletico Madrid come from a very disappointing Spanish Super Cup. They were favorites to be finalists, however they were defeated by Athletic Bilbao in a game in which they had started winning 1-0 with Joao Felix's goal. That is why they will seek to leave that bad memory behind and focus on this Copa del Rey.

On the side of Real Sociedad, they have been making a very acceptable performance in La Liga. With 33 points obtained in 20 games they are in the 5th position, which means that at the moment they would be qualifying for the next Europa League. Obviously, the team from San Sebastian will try to repeat their good performance in La Liga in the Copa del Rey.

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Basque Country, Spain

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid: Storylines

The game that Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid will play corresponding to the Round of 16 of the 2021/2022 Copa del Rey will be the 147th between them in history. The statistics are dominated by the "Aleti" (which is not surprising considering what both teams have been throughout history), who obtained 72 victories against the 44 of the "Erreala" and there were 30 draws.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid in the U.S.

The 2021/2022 Copa del Rey Round of 16 game between Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid, to be played this Wednesday, January 19 at the Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Basque Country; will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: for very little difference, Real Sociedad are the favorite with +170 odds, while Atletico Madrid have +175. A tie would finish in a +225 payout.

DraftKings Real Sociedad +170 Tie +225 Atletico Madrid +175

*Odds via DraftKings