PSG will visit Reims for a Matchday 10 matchup of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. Here, you will find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this French League game in the US.

Reims will host PSG in a Matchday 10 matchup of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. With Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe as PSG's leaders, the Parisians want to extend their lead in the French League with another win. Here, you will find out the date, time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream this must-watch game. If you are in the US, watch this game free on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Under Oscar Garcia's management, Reims started their season as bad as it can be. In fact, Reims have picked up a single win over 10 matchdays so far. That's why currently, Reims are placed in the relegation zone at the 17th place with 7 points. However, their main striker Polarin Balogun is placed among the top scorers of the current season with 6 goals scored, one more than Lionel Messi, and just behind Neymar and Mbappe, who both got 8 goals scored.

On the other side, as mentioned before, PSG have the best attacking trio of the league, with a combined of 21 goals scored between their stars. As well as the best offensive with 28 goals scored, and the best defensive alongside Marseille, who have just 5 goals conceded over 10 French League games. As the pressure is starting to grow for PSG coach Christophe Galtier, the Parisians have responded with 0 losses between all competitions.

Reims vs PSG: Date

Reims will play against PSG for Matchday 10 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II in the city of Reims in France. This matchup will be played on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Despite its early in the season, PSG are eagered to continue their unbeaten streak as far as they can go.

Reims vs PSG: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch or live stream free Reims vs PSG in the US

The Matchday 10 game of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 between Reims and PSG will be played on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET). It will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free Trial) in the US. Other options available to watch this game are: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.