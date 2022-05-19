According to journalist Javier Miguel, Barcelona have reached an agreement with the striker Xavi desired, Robert Lewandowski. Check out here what would the Pole's salary and contract be at Barcelona, and the talks between the Cules and Bayern Munich to reach an agreement.

Barcelona have fulfilled their main objective: to qualify for the 2022-2023 Champions League. It is estimated that the Cules will receive €50 million for qualifying for next season's UCL, a great income for the club's current economic situation.

Barcelona's main objective now is to build a top-level squad to be able to compete again against the best teams of the world. Xavi Hernandez has made it clear: "Barcelona must have two high-level players per position", he said.

Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff, members of Barcelona's Sporting Directorate, and Joan Laporta, Barcelona's president, are working to fulfill Xavi's wishes to form a top-level team. The Cules have already signed two players at zero cost, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie. The club would be close to signing Carlos Soler, and all indications are that they have finally reached an agreement with the striker Xavi desired, Robert Lewandowski.

What would Lewandowski's salary and contract be at Barcelona?

According to journalist Javier Miguel, Barcelona have reached an agreement with Lewandowski over a 3-year contract with a salary of 9,000,000 euros net per year. That is much less than what the Pole earn at Bayern Munich. As reported by Marca, the 33-year-old striker earn 23,000,000 euros per year at the German club.

In addition, Lewandowski's agent, Pini Zahavi, has already been in Barcelona looking for a home for his client and bought ten Barcelona jerseys and stamped the Pole's name on them.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich in talks to reach an agreement

Lewandowski has already decided that he will not remain with the German club. Hasan Salihamidzic, club sporting director, assured: “Lewandowski informed me that he didn’t accept our offer and he would like to leave the club. He told me he would like to try something new”. However, the striker still has a contract with Bayern Munich until 2023, and for the Pole to join Barcelona this summer, Bayern must sell him.

Lewandowski arrived at Bayern Munich at zero cost in 2014, but the German club's officials are seeking to make a large sum of money from the striker's sale, and it is well known that Barcelona has a large financial debt and cannot afford to make extreme expenditures. According to AS, the Cules are willing to pay up to 60,000,000 euros for Lewandowski. They believe it is an offer that Bayern cannot turn down.

The story is coming to an end. Barcelona and Lewandowski have reached an agreement, all that remains is for Barcelona and Bayern Munich to do so. The Pole will be a significant signing for the Spanish team.