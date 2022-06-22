21-year-old Enzo Fernández has burst onto the scene at River Plate in Argentina and is considered the next big prospect out of the famed Buenos Aires club.

River Plate is a soccer player factory, great players like Pablo Aimar, Ariel Ortega, and Julián Álvarez have come out of the club. Now all eyes are on midfielder Enzo Fernández who has caught the eye of many scouts in Europe.

Enzo Fernández plays in the midfield, an elegant box to box player that has an exceptional nose for goal. In only 25 league games Fernández has 5 goals, some of them with great shooting technique.

Recently River Plate turned down an offer from Benfica of Portugal but now according to Christian Martin the famed Portuguese club and two other competitors are in serious talks to land the Argentine prospect.

Three clubs interested in Enzo Fernández

As reported by Martin, Benfica have not given up on the chance to sign Fernández, being the team that has been watching the midfielder for the last few months. AC Milan of Italy are another team that has taken an interest in Fernández with Premier League side Wolves also willing to enter the fold.

The asking price for Fernández at River Plate is $20 million, similar to the transfer fee of Julián Álvarez to Manchester City. Both the player and River Plate would like to strike a deal but be able to keep him until December, since River Plate is looking to win their fifth Copa Libertadores title.

This season it has been more of the same for Enzo Fernández, scoring a goal in 4 games for River Plate to start the season and being one of the team’s best players. At this point it is not of issue of whether he will be sold but when.