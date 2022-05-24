Robert Lewandowski seems eager to join Barcelona, while Xavi Hernandez would also want the Pole striker at Camp Nou next season. Bayern Munich look unwilling to sell him, but they are expected to do so if three conditions are met.

With his contract set to expire in June 2023, Robert Lewandowski's days at Bayern Munich are coming to an end. As a matter of fact, the Pole star made clear he wants to leave this summer. "It's very possible that this was my last game for Bayern. I cannot say that at 100%, but it may have been (my last). We want to find the best solution for me and for the club," Lewandowski said after a 2-2 draw with Wolfsburg on Matchday 34.

Needless to say, many European heavyweights would probably be interested in the prolific striker. However, it seems that FC Barcelona are the biggest candidates to acquire his services for next season.

Lewandowski is believed to prefer a Camp Nou move above any other option, while Xavi Hernandez would certainly be delighted to add a world-class striker to his roster. Bayern are reluctant to let him leave, but they could accept his departure if the following conditions are met.

Bayern sign these two players

According to Sky Sport, Bayern Munich will only sell Lewandowski if they previously secure the signings of two players who can replace the Pole superstar. The players in question are Sasa Kalajdzic and Sadio Mane.

While moving to Bayern would certainly be a huge step for the Stuttgart striker, Mane could also consider a move away from Anfield this summer as he enters the final year of his contract with Liverpool. However, Barcelona would also have to meet the Bavarians' price tag to acquire Lewy, of course.

Barcelona meet Bayern's price

Spanish outlet Marca reports that Barcelona and Lewandowski have already agreed on terms. The Catalans, however, have yet to satisfy Bayern Munich's demands for the prolific goalscorer.

Bayern would not sell Lewandowski for less than €50 million, a price that seems unaffordable for Barca as of now. The Cules were reportedly looking forward to offering as much as €40m including add-ons, but that wouldn't seal the deal for the Germans. This will probably be a long negotiation, but if Lewandowski's desire is to play for Barcelona at all costs, it should only be a matter of time before he joins them.