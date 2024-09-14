Bad news for Neymar Jr.: Al Hilal and Brazil star reportedly receives disappointing injury update

After more than eleven months away from the pitch, Al Hilal forward Neymar Jr. receives an unexpected update about his injury.

The Brazilian forward Neymar Jr. was poised to be one of the world’s great football stars alongside players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, Al Hilal’s player has been sidelined for over eleven months due to a serious injury. Recently, he received surprising news regarding his return.

Although it seemed that his return to the field was drawing nearer, according to the Spanish newspaper Marca, the former Barcelona forward was not registered by Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. This suggests that Ney is likely not to return to play until January.

After many months of recovery, Neymar Jr. seemed to be on the mend. However, in a recent medical review conducted just days ago, it was found that the Brazilian is still not fully recovered and will need to continue his individualized treatment for a few more months before being cleared to play and regaining match fitness.

Neymar of Al Hilal gestures during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al Shabab at Prince Faisal Bin Fahad on September 29, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The most speculation about his return to the Saudi club is centered around the possibility of participating in an Asian Champions League match, set to take place at the end of this year.

The severe injury that sidelined Neymar from the field

On October 17, 2023, Neymar was playing a match with his national team in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. In a packed Estadio Centenario, Uruguay was the opponent, and during a contested ball, the forward came off worse.

The collision was severe, and the worst fears were confirmed afterward. Neymar left the stadium on crutches. The player himself later confirmed via his social media that he had suffered a ‘torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus’ in his left leg.

Neymar Jr. of Brazil reacts after being injured during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Uruguay and Brazil at Centenario Stadium on October 17, 2023 in Montevideo, Uruguay.

The frustrated return to the field

In Saudi Arabia, there was anticipation for the return of the Brazilian star to the field, something that has kept him sidelined for almost a year. However, after several assessments, this process will now be delayed by a few more months.

Neymar has played just five matches with Al Hilal since his high-profile transfer, recording one goal and three assists in total. These statistics are quite disappointing given his severe injury, which has prevented him from playing more. Both he and his club are hoping for a swift recovery so he can return to the field as soon as possible.