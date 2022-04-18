It’s still business as usual for Chelsea as Thomas Tuchel’s side prepare to rebuild their midfield in the summer transfer window.

Report: Chelsea already have summer midfield targets in sight, while Jorginho among those who may depart

Despite the cloud over the club’s future and who will be the new owner of Chelsea, the current brass continues to move forward on plans to strengthen the squad next season. With an FA Cup final to play for and the remaining fixtures of the Premier League it was an up and down season for The Blues.

Chelsea won the Club World Cup, but after a promising round of 16 against Lille in the Champions League, they were caught flat footed against Real Madrid. In the Premier League the team dropped some strange matches and went through a period where Christian Pulisic was the team’s only available forward.

Nonetheless everyone at Chelsea is expecting a new ownership group to take control before the start of next season and the club already has certain decisions on the table. Here are the possible incoming and outgoing transfers for Chelsea next season in midfield.

Outgoing midfielders at Chelsea

The biggest outgoing name in the midfield is Italian Jorginho, according to 90 min, the club will not renew his contract which is up in 2023, meaning a sale could happen in the offseason. Jorginho has interest from Juventus and AC Milan.

Saul Niguez was on loan this season and the club are not expected to make use of their purchase option. Danny Drinkwater, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Billy Gilmour, Ross Barkley, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are all names Chelsea will make surplus this offseason for loans or transfers.

Incoming midfield options for Chelsea

In the incoming transfer side, the club is looking at Declan Rice, although talented the ridiculous over 150 million pound price tag may not be something new owners will be willing to shell out on 1 player. The club is extremely high on Aurelien Tchouameni, who has Manchester City and Real Madrid interest as well.

Then there is the case of addition by recognizing, Conor Gallagher, who is on loan at Crystal Palace has impressed Tuchel and Gallagher could be given an opportunity next season. Gallagher has gone on loan 4 times with Palace being his best stint.

Chelsea may find itself in a new era with new management, the days of crazy spending may be at an end as the club will most likely focus on more intelligent spending.

Chelsea is a club that has 24 players out on loan and there might be a lot of house cleaning when the new owners arrive.