As European football slowly ramps up for the new season, several clubs have already embarked on their preseason preparations. While some teams have enjoyed a relatively smooth break, others have faced more tumultuous periods.

Chelsea, in particular, had a challenging offseason, marked by a series of off-field controversies. Despite the distractions, the club has officially kicked off its preparations for the upcoming English Premier League season.

Enzo Maresca and his team are anticipating the return of midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who is scheduled to rejoin the club’s preseason training on Monday, July 29. Fernandez’ return comes after a recent controversy with his teammates who interpreted racial connotations on a live broadcast of the Argentine player.

Following the controversy, the English press has been rife with speculation. Numerous reports suggested that BlueCO, the consortium owning Chelsea, was considering offloading the former River Plate star during the current transfer window.

Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on April 1, 2023 in London, United Kingdom.

However, recent comments from Chelsea’s head coach, have helped to ease the tension within the club. Maresca’s statements have clarified the situation and, for now, have alleviated concerns about Fernandez’ future at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are evaluating the possibility of transferring some players who publicly criticized the World Cup winner. Among those under consideration for departure are Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana and Albanian striker Armando Broja, both of whom are currently deemed surplus to the club’s requirements.

Also French Malang Sarr, who expressed his displeasure with Fernandez—evident from his decision to unfollow him on Instagram—has already concluded his departure from Chelsea. The defender is set to join Racing Club de Lens in Ligue 1.

Chelsea’s transfer list: Players targeted for departure

In a bid to stabilize its finances, Chelsea are targeting the sale or loan of at least 14 players this transfer window. According to reports from The Mirror, the club’s management has deemed the following players as surplus to requirements:

Romelu Lukaku

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Trevoh Chalobah

Conor Gallagher

Djordge Petrovic

Cesare Casadei

Chelsea’s U.S. tour

Chelsea’s preseason preparations are well underway, and the team has already faced their first test. In their opening match, Chelsea suffered a 4-1 defeat against Celtic, highlighting areas for improvement as they continue their buildup to the new season.

With Enzo Fernandez now integrated into the squad, Chelsea’s upcoming matches will offer further opportunities to refine tactics and build team cohesion. The remaining fixtures on their U.S. tour include: