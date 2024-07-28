The European transfer market remains highly active, and now Saudi Arabia is making headlines with a substantial offer aimed at bolstering the squad led by Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr.

This time, all eyes are on Spanish football, specifically on FC Barcelona. The Saudi team is keen on acquiring one of the most consistent forwards from the Catalan club, aiming to find the perfect partner for Cristiano Ronaldo in attack.

This season, Al Nassr are set on dethroning the reigning champion, Al Hilal. To achieve this, they need to up their game both on the field and in terms of squad quality. Their top target is none other than Brazilian forward Raphinha, who has been one of the most consistent performers throughout the season.

Although the forward has stated his desire to remain at FC Barcelona, according to Diario Sport, Al Nassr are preparing a substantial offer of around €100 million. With the potential arrival of additional reinforcements that could see him sidelined, this lucrative proposal is prompting Raphinha to reconsider his future in Spanish football.

Raphael Dias Belloli ‘Raphinha’ of FC Barcelona looks on during the UEFA Champions League group C match between FC Barcelona and FC Internazionale at Spotify Camp Nou on October 12, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.

In a surprising turn of events, reigning champions Al Hilal reportedly offered around €65 million for Brazilian forward Raphinha. However, FC Barcelona have set a price tag of no less than €90 million for the player. This substantial difference in valuation suggests that Raphinha’s transfer may be more likely to happen with Al Nassr, the club featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, rather than the current Saudi Arabian Pro League champions, Al Hilal.

Barcelona’s preseason: A comprehensive overview

Despite ongoing uncertainties surrounding his future, new FC Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has requested that Raphinha be included in the squad for the team’s preseason preparations. The Brazilian forward will join his teammates as they embark on a series of friendly matches designed to kick off the new season.

The preseason tour will feature the following friendly fixtures:

vs Manchester City – July 30th, Camping World Stadium (Orlando)

vs Real Madrid – August 3rd, MetLife Stadium (New Jersey)

vs AC Milan – August 6t, M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore)

Potential replacements for Raphinha

Al Nassr’s strong interest in acquiring Raphinha, coupled with their willingness to meet his high asking price, could significantly benefit FC Barcelona. This potential transfer not only highlights the value of the Brazilian forward but also creates an opportunity for Barcelona to address two major wishes during the current transfer window.

The prospect of a significant financial boost from Raphinha’s potential transfer to Al Nassr, along with the departure of a key player, has prompted FC Barcelona’s management to intensify efforts in their pursuit of new signings: Nico Williams and Dani Olmo.