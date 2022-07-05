Manchester City secured the signing of sought-after striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer. According to reports, the Norwegian has two different release clauses in his contract.

For months, the future of Erling Haaland was one of the biggest talking points in world soccer. The Norwegian rose to stardom at Borussia Dortmund, where he won a reputation as one of the most prolific strikers in Europe, and looked ready to join a stronger team in the summer.

Many teams have kept tabs on him, but Manchester City eventually won the battle to acquire his services. The Citizens tied him down to a long-term deal, hoping he helps them reach new heights in the years to come.

But Haaland's agents have always found a way not to kept him stuck at any club, and this case was not the exception. Haaland had a release clause in his previous clubs, and it appears he has not just one, but two at City.

Report: Erling Haaland has two release clauses in Man City contract

According to Marca, Haaland has two different release clauses in his Manchester City contract that depend on him meeting certain objectives. Though we're not talking about low fees, many European giants could afford them.

The first release clause would be activated in 2024, after two seasons at the Etihad Stadium. That one would go as high as €200 million. It's a high price, but one that many teams would probably be willing to meet to land Haaland.

The second release clause would become active a year later but it would be lower than the first one (€175 million). Haaland is used to this, as release clauses have allowed him to leave his previous teams.

In 2019, Dortmund triggered a €20m release clause to get him out of Salzburg. This year, City afforded the €70m buy option to acquire him from the Bundesliga side. Will another European powerhouse break the bank for him again in the future?