After a tumultuous season, Barcelona aim to get back where they belong. Xavi Hernandez reportedly eyes a Manchester City star to upgrade his roster, but it seems that the move will depend on the future of Frenkie de Jong.

It's been three years since Barcelona last won the La Liga title, and seven since the last time they lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy. Next season, Joan Laporta and the front office will expect Xavi Hernandez to bring back glory days to Camp Nou.

This will be the first full season for Xavi at the helm of Barcelona, as he took over halfway through the 2021-22 campaign. While his arrival saw the Cules get back on track last term, it wasn't enough to win a piece of silverware.

Xavi knows that it will take something more than his presence to help the club be contenders again, which is why he expects to improve his roster this summer. Besides Robert Lewandowski, a Manchester City star reportedly is on his radar.

Xavi reportedly eyes Man City star

According to Sport, Barcelona have set their sights on Bernardo Silva. Manchester City have such a large squad that the Portuguese star sometimes has to sit on the bench to make room for others.

The report claims that Silva is interested in donning the blaugrana uniform next season, but there's one problem. Barcelona are still battling with a financial crisis, which is why this move would depend on the potential transfer of Frenkie de Jong.

Report: Manchester United prepare an offer for Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United would be willing to offer €75 million plus add-ons for Frenkie de Jong, as reported by the Daily Mail. Barcelona acquired the Dutchman for a reported fee of €86m in the summer of 2019, but would be open to selling him to cash in and rebuild the squad with other stars.

De Jong no longer seems to be untouchable, and Erik ten Hag's arrival at Old Trafford could give Barca an opportunity to sell him for a reasonable offer. With that money, they could go all in for Silva — who despite being under contract until 2025, would push to join Barcelona. Pep Guardiola has already said he doesn't want players who prefer to be elsewhere, so in that sense, Silva doesn't sound like an impossible target for Barca.