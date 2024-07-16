The 2022 World Cup and recent 2024 Copa America champion with the Argentine national team, Julian Alvarez, has reportedly made a significant decision about his future with Manchester City.

According to Spanish outlet El Chiringuito, Alvarez has turned down the opportunity to sign a four-year contract extension with Manchester City. Instead, the 23-year-old striker is reportedly seeking a move to a new European club. This surprising decision could signal a major shift in Alvarez career and potentially open up new opportunities for him across Europe’s top leagues.

Last season with Manchester City, Alvarez made a notable impact across 53 appearances, but not always as a starter. The Argentine forward scored 19 goals and provided 13 assists, showcasing his significant contribution to the team.

Despite his strong performance last season, Julian Alvarez is set to pursue new opportunities. The Copa America champion feels overshadowed by Erling Haaland at Manchester City and is looking for a move to a major European club where he can play a more prominent role. Alvarez decision to seek a new challenge reflects his desire for greater involvement and recognition on the big stage.

Julian Alvarez of Manchester City celebrates after scoring their team’s first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Fulham FC at Etihad Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid’s Interest in Julian Alvarez

While several top clubs, including PSG and Chelsea, have long had their sights set on Julian Alvarez, El Chiringuito claims it’s Atletico Madrid who have emerged as frontrunners in the race for the Argentine forward. Under the guidance of Diego Simeone, Atletico Madrid are making a strong push to secure Alvarez signature.

The Argentine striker has caught the eye of many elite teams with his impressive performances at Manchester City. However, Atletico Madrid’s focused interest and strategic approach position them as the leading contenders to land Alvarez, should he decide to leave City.

Julian Alvarez’s Impressive Stats at Manchester City

In his time with City, Alvarez has racked up impressive numbers, contributing both with goals and assists. His ability to play across multiple attacking positions has given Guardiola valuable tactical flexibility. With his relentless energy, Alvarez has solidified his role as a crucial asset in City’s quest for domestic and European glory.

Julian Alvarez of Manchester City celebrates with the Premier League trophy following the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Etihad Stadium on May 21, 2023 in Manchester, England.

Julian has made a significant impact at Manchester City, showcasing his prowess in 102 matches. During this time, Alvarez scored 36 goals and provided 18 assists, highlighting his effectiveness in both finishing and creating opportunities for his teammates. His contributions have been crucial to City’s success, demonstrating his versatility and skill across various attacking roles.

Julian Alvarez’s Trophy Haul at Manchester City