The Manchester City striker is looking to have more playing time, and Atlético Madrid might be his choice to be the go-to striker for Diego Simeone’s side.

Julián Álvarez, at only 24, is one of the most accomplished soccer players of his generation, a winner of the Copa Libertadores, Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Club World Cup, Copa America, and FIFA World Cup.

Despite all those accolades and a career that measures up to 90 goals in 230 games, Álvarez has been at times second string at Manchester City to Erling Haaland.

Now reports out of Spain are indicating that besides asking Josep Guardiola to play in the Olympics, Julián Álvarez sees with good eyes a move to LaLiga.

Julián Álvarez to Atlético Madrid?

According to TyC Sports, Atlético Madrid could pay in the range of 90 million euros for the transfer of Julián Álvarez.

There is also the possibility of Julián Álvarez going to Atlético Madrid via loan for the season with an option to buy at a fixed predetermined rate.

Diego Simeone’s side ended LaLiga in fourth last season and could use the firepower as the club faces another season of Champions League soccer.

Julián Álvarez will be with the Argentine national team for the Copa America and most likely with the Olympic Squad in Paris.