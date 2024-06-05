Julián Álvarez, at only 24, is one of the most accomplished soccer players of his generation, a winner of the Copa Libertadores, Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Club World Cup, Copa America, and FIFA World Cup.
Despite all those accolades and a career that measures up to 90 goals in 230 games, Álvarez has been at times second string at Manchester Cityto Erling Haaland.
Now reports out of Spain are indicating that besides asking Josep Guardiola to play in the Olympics, Julián Álvarez sees with good eyes a move to LaLiga.
