The 30-year-old is the fifth-highest earning soccer player in the world but is willing to take a massive pay cut to play at Barcelona.

Oscar, who earns $38 million a year at Shanghai Port in the Chinese Super League is willing to leave it all behind and join Barcelona according to a report in The Mirror. The former Chelsea attacking midfielder transferred to China back in 2017 and has played in 114 games and has scored 34 goals for his club.

Oscar made the move after the Chinese club made a $68 million offer to Chelsea which the London club quickly accepted. Barcelona, who is in a financial crisis that has forced them to do juggling acts of players and salaries could only sign Ferran Torres but not yet register him.

Nonetheless despite the fact that Barcelona is in such a tight bind the club and president Joan Laporta continue to negotiate and make moves to try and help Xavi’s struggling side.

Barcelona looking to sign Oscar

Oscar, who is reportedly interested in playing for Barcelona is said to be willing to take a substantial pay cut to play for the club. Oscar would need to end his contract with Shanghai Port which runs until 2024. Oscar would replace Philippe Coutinho, but Barcelona is said to be looking for a striker rather than a playmaker.

Barcelona has not had the best of starts with Xavi as the new manager, and despite the transfer rumors for many of their players, no transfer has been executed and the club while searching for players cannot register them if they sign them.