Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stayed busy this offseason by handing lucrative extensions to key players. But after getting wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott tied to new deals, the attention now shifts to linebacker Micah Parsons.

The star pass rusher is in the final season of his four-year rookie contract. And even though the Cowboys have already triggered the $21.324 million fifth-year option for 2025, many are worried about his future beyond next year.

However, it looks like Cowboys fans have no need to be concerned. On the latest episode of his “The Edge with Micah Parsons” podcast, Parsons made it clear he’s not planning to play anywhere else. And he also let Jerry Jones know his only goal right now is to make history with America’s Team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“A lot of fans is worried about me. I know I’m going to be a Cowboy,” Parsons said, via RJ Ochoa of SB Nation. “There’s nothing like Cowboy Nation. The love is very mutual. As for me, I’m just focused on winning games. I want to win those big games. I want to win those playoff games. Get to the Super Bowl. For me the contract is not really what I’m worried about, it’s just me being the best player I can be for my guys, my teammates.

Micah Parsons, star linebacker of the Dallas Cowboys, looks on during a game.

Advertisement

“If a contract, something like that happens further up, then that happens. But right now we going to focus on just trying to be legendary. Be great and bring championships back to Dallas because that’s what the most important thing is.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Dak Prescott makes big promise to Jerry Jones after contract extension with Dallas Cowboys

Parsons is happy to see Prescott, Jones reach an agreement

While Dallas will soon have to take care of Parson’s contract situation, the team got a big weight off its shoulder by securing Prescott for the long term, which also makes the linebacker feel relieved.

Advertisement

“We’re happy it gets done because now, it puts a lot of talk to the side,” Parsons said. “We’re like, ‘Man, we got our quarterback now.’ We can really just focus, like Dak said, on winning games. … So having our guys, CeeDee Lamb and Dak done, it means the world to us.”

see also Dak Prescott signs record NFL deal: How the Cowboys star"s salary compares to Messi, Ronaldo

The Cowboys handed Prescott a record-breaking four-year, $240 million deal to make him the highest-paid player in the league. Before that, Jones gave Lamb a four-year, $136 million extension to make the wideout the second highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He deserves everything that he [gets,” Parsons said of Prescott. “He never cheated the game, he comes in every day with positive attitude, great work ethic, and he’s always first one in, last one out. Consistently being the best person/player you could possibly be. He never cheats the game, and that’s the most important part. So when a guy like that gets his money, you say he earned every single dollar. I could not be more happy for him.”