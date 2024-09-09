NFL News: Houston Texans WR Stefon Diggs throws shade at Josh Allen, Bills after Week 1

Following his NFL debut with the Houston Texans, WR Stefon Diggs sent a pointed message to the Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen.

The Houston Texans debut got off to a strong start in a highly competitive game that was decided in the final moments, with the offensive prowess of the visitors tipping the scales in their favor. Stefon Diggs, one of the new additions for this season, left a pointed message for his former teammates with the Buffalo Bills, led by Josh Allen.

Coached by DeMeco Ryans, the Texans showcased their offensive power, led by a stellar C.J. Stroud and supported by Joe Mixon and Stefon Diggs. The Colts’ defense struggled to contain each attack.

The recent addition to the Texans, WR Stefon Diggs, was one of the standout performers of the game. After the match, in remarks to Aaron Wilson of KPRC, he highlighted the chemistry he developed with the QB throughout the game: “It’s gratifying from the receiver position.”

“From training camp on, working my tail off trying to be a captain and trying to lead the team, I’m alongside guys that do it as well, like Joe and C.J. In those moments when they lean on you it’s because they trust you in those big moments. Fourth down, money on the floor, trust No. 1.,” Diggs finally concluded, remembering his time in Buffalo.

Nico Collins #12 and Stefon Diggs #1 of the Houston Texans celebrate after a touchdown score in the second quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Winning a divisional matchup in Week 1 adds extra significance to the Texans’ victory over the Colts. With this in mind, the AFC South now has a serious contender aiming to capture the division title and make a strong push for a playoff spot.

A promising start for the Texans

Before the game, it was difficult to predict the final outcome. However, the Texans‘ offensive power tilted the result slightly in their favor. The trio led by C.J. Stroud, along with Diggs and Mixon, wreaked havoc on every drive.

Joe Mixon rushed for 159 yards and a touchdown, while C.J. Stroud passed for 234 yards and two touchdowns in a 29-27 victory over the Colts. Both of Stroud’s touchdowns were caught by Stefon Diggs, who made his debut for the Texans following a high-profile offseason trade with Mixon.

Alongside them, Nico Collins also stood out, finishing the game with 6 catches for 117 yards—outstanding numbers for the WR. Meanwhile, Stefon Diggs also hauled in 6 passes, contributing his experience to help secure the final result.

With this victory, the Texans climb to the top of their division, as both the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans also suffered losses in their opening games—Jacksonville falling to the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee losing to the Chicago Bears.

Joe Mixon #28 of the Houston Texans celebrates with Nico Collins #12 after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The journey continues for the Houston Texans

Although the Texans’ season has just begun, the outlook is very promising for the near future. A victory in the divisional matchup against the Colts paves the way for what’s ahead, which will undoubtedly be a challenging journey.

A series of significant games, both at home and on the road, will determine the fate of the Texans as they aim to go as far as possible this season. They will be hoping to make a push for a potential playoff berth.

