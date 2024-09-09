Trending topics:
Not Patrick Mahomes: Former Super Bowl champion snubs Chiefs star when naming the best NFL QB

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback in the NFL, but a former Super Bowl champion begs to disagree.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on during his warm up prior to the NFL match between Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs at Deutsche Bank Park on November 05, 2023 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.
By Martín O’donnell

With three Super Bowl rings, three Super Bowl MVPs and two NFL MVP awards at just 28, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes has made a strong case to be considered the best active quarterback in the league.

In fact, many even believe the Texas Tech product is among the all-time greats. Brett Favre, however, believes there’s still a better playmaker than Mahomes currently in the NFL, and that’s Aaron Rodgers.

I’ve said this any time someone asks me about it. Say what you want about Aaron, but he’s arguably the greatest playmaker in the game right now,” Favre told TMZ Sports in an interview published Monday.

Will Aaron Rodgers prove his mentor right in 2024?

Favre, a Super Bowl champion with the Green Bay Packers in the 1996 season, handed the team’s offensive reins to Rodgers in 2008, when he left Lambeau Field for the New York Jets.

Aaron Rodgers New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets reacts after throwing a first quarter touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson #17 in a preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

His heir apparent went on to win the Super Bowl with the Packers in the 2010 season and led the offense until 2023 when he followed in Favre’s footsteps by joining the Jets. Unfortunately, Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury in his New York debut.

Therefore, the veteran QB will be looking to prove Favre right in 2024, a year in which Mahomes will be looking to pull off an unprecedented three-peat in NFL history with the Chiefs. We’ll have to wait and see whether the Packers legend’s comments prove accurate.

Martín O’donnell

