NFL News: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes breaks silence on Dak Prescott's record deal with Cowboys

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes addressed the new contracts in the NFL after the Dallas Cowboys made Dak Prescott the highest-paid player in the league.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs watches preseason game action against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 22, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.
© David Eulitt/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs watches preseason game action against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 22, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

By Martín O’donnell

Patrick Mahomes may be widely regarded as the best active quarterback in the NFL, but the Kansas City Chiefs star doesn’t hold the biggest contract in the league. In fact, there’s a huge gap between him and Dak Prescott in terms of annual average salary, following the latter’s historic extension with the Dallas Cowboys.

On the very first Sunday of the 2024 season, the Cowboys ended a months-long saga with their quarterback by handing Prescott a four-year, $240 million deal to make him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

This situation gave plenty to talk about withint the football community, as every new contract makes Mahomes’ deal look even more outdated. However, the Chiefs star made it clear after Prescott’s extension that he has no problem with seeing other quarterbacks getting paid.

It’s all about pushing the game forward,” Mahomes said during his weekly apperance on The Drive on Audacy’s 96.5 The Fan, via ClutchPoints. “The NFL is bringing in a lot of money and I want guys all around the league to be able to take care of their families for a long time because they’re playing the same way.”

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 05, 2023.

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 05, 2023.

Mahomes’ comments came only a couple of days after Prescott signed a record-breaking deal with the Cowboys, so it’s safe to say the Chiefs star’s thoughts on his own deal hasn’t changed.

Mahomes not worried about his Chiefs contract

Before the Cowboys handed Prescott a record deal, plenty of NFL quarterbacks got paid during the offseason. And while those extensions saw Mahomes further sink on the list of highest-paid QBs based on annual average salary, the Chiefs star let everyone know he’s not worried about his current contract.

Not necessarily,” Mahomes told USA Today in July when asked whether he feels underpaid. I think we do a great job of managing my money, to be able to pay me a lot of money and keep a good team around me. I know we’ve kind of restructured it a couple of times and got the cash flow up in certain spots and certain years. It’s about having a good dialogue, good communication with the front office, with ownership. We’ve done that here. And as we’ve been able to allow me to be a highly-paid guy while at the same time build a great team around me.”

Mahomes way below Prescott in annual average salary

Prescott’s extension with the Cowboys, which includes $231 million guaranteed along with an $80 million signing bonus, sees him make $60 million a year. That’s way more than Mahomes’ annual average salary, which remains at $45 million despite the restructured deal he got in September 2023.

  1. Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) – $60,000,000
  2. Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) – $55,000,000
  3. Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers) – $55,000,000
  4. Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars) – $55,000,000
  5. Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins) – $53,100,000
  6. Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) – $53,000,000
  7. Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers) – $52,500,000
  8. Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) – $52,000,000
  9. Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) – $51,000,000
  10. Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals) – $46,100,000
  11. Deshaun Watson (Cleveland Browns) – $46,000,000
  12. Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) – $45,000,000
  13. Kirk Cousins (Atlanta Falcons) – $45,000,000
  14. Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) – $43,005,667
