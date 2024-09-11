Trending topics:
U20 Women’s World Cup

Where to watch Colombia vs South Korea live for free in the USA: 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Colombia take on South Korea in the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup round of 16. Here's everything you need to know, from kickoff time to where you can catch the action live on TV or streaming in the USA.

Luisa Agudelo and Linda Caicedo of Colombia
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireLuisa Agudelo and Linda Caicedo of Colombia

By Leonardo Herrera

Colombia face off against South Korea in the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup round of 16. This clash promises to be a must-watch as both teams vie for a crucial win. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times, TV broadcast details, and streaming options available across the USA.

[Watch Colombia vs South Korea online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Colombia emerged as one of the top teams in the tournament, securing three wins in as many games during the group stage. Their dominant performances have solidified their status as serious contenders. However, the stakes are about to rise as they move into the knockout rounds, where every match carries more weight and the margin for error is slim.

Colombia will face South Korea, a team that secured their spot as the third-best third-place finisher. While the South Koreans enter the matchup as clear underdogs, they won’t be underestimated. Colombia are aware that this stage brings a different level of competition, and South Korea will look to disrupt their momentum and secure a surprise berth in the quarterfinals.

Advertisement

When will the Colombia vs South Korea match be played?

Colombia face South Korea in the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup round of 16 this Wednesday, September 11th, with kickoff set for 9:00 PM (ET).

South Korean flag – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

South Korean flag – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Advertisement

Colombia vs South Korea: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM
CT: 8:00 PM
MT: 7:00 PM
PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Colombia vs South Korea in the USA

This game between Colombia and South Korea in the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup can be watch in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Telemundo and Fox Sports.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Where to watch Mexico vs United States live for free in the USA: 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Mexico vs United States live for free in the USA: 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

NFL News: Ravens HC John Harbaugh makes something clear to Lamar Jackson about Derrick Henry
NFL

NFL News: Ravens HC John Harbaugh makes something clear to Lamar Jackson about Derrick Henry

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence stays optimistic about Travis Etienne following loss to the Dolphins
NFL

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence stays optimistic about Travis Etienne following loss to the Dolphins

NFL News: Jerry Jones warns Dak Prescott after signing contract extension with Dallas Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones warns Dak Prescott after signing contract extension with Dallas Cowboys

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo