The Colombian international is now playing in Qatar after a weak spell at Everton, the 30-year-old helped save the life of Ousmane Coulibaly who went into cardiac arrest over the weekend.

Images have begun to surface of James Rodriguez’s quick thinking that possibly saved the life of Ousmane Coulibaly. Over the weekend in the Qatar League, Rodriguez had suited up for Al-Rayyan against Al-Wakrah. During the first half in a routine play Coulibaly, while defending the Al-Wakrah goal, collapsed inside the goal.

It has now been determined by doctors that Coulibaly went into cardiac arrest and was convulsing on the pitch, then James Rodriguez ran up to the defender and performed a life-saving move on Coulibaly’s head, positioning it properly until medical staff arrived.

The Al-Wakrah doctors confirmed that the Colombian’s quick thinking in positioning Coulibaly’s head saved the defender’s life. Coulibaly was rushed to the hospital to continue treatment and the game suspended.

Ousmane Coulibaly is in the hospital recuperating from the incident and is in stable condition. The game itself was suspended and later continued on Monday where James Rodriguez scored two goals for an Al-Rayyan win by 3-0. Al-Rayyan is eighth in the standings and Rodriguez seems to have found his groove again in the Qatar League.

Still only 30, James Rodriguez could still be a top player for any team in the future, it was once reported that the Colombian had an MLS offer on the table. James Rodriguez is on the Colombian national team in hopes of going to Qatar 2022.