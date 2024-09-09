With Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes chasing the first three-peat in NFL history, the Kansas City Chiefs have new weapons on their offense.

The Kansas City Chiefs made sure to provide Patrick Mahomes with new weapons for the 2024 NFL season, and it seems to be paying off. In the first game of the year, Andy Reid‘s boys took down none other than Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens.

One of the keys to that victory was rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy, for whom the Chiefs traded up in the 2024 NFL Draft. Speaking to the media on Monday, Reid shared his thoughts on Worthy’s debut alongside Mahomes after analyzing film.

“I think they definitely honored his speed for sure with how they played when he was in,” Reid said, via Arrowhead Pride. “I think he showed that he can probably go down the field when needed. He can also — and I know it was a busted coverage — but he can do that.“

Worthy sent the NFL community into a frenzy Thursday night, scoring two touchdowns in just three touches against the Ravens. And Reid warned the rest of the NFL about how dangerous the Chiefs’ new weapon can be.

Xavier Worthy #1 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs to score a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

“He does have speed and some versatility going across the middle; he had a nice grab across the middle. I think teams that we play will see that, and if they didn’t know it before, they know it now,” Reid said.

Xavier Worthy extremely happy about playing with Mahomes, Reid’s Chiefs

Worthy got off to a promising start to life in the NFL, revitalizing a Chiefs WR room that left a lot to be desired in 2023. After his great debut with Mahomes‘ unit, the Texas product looked grateful for being in Kansas City.

“This is everything I dreamed of. Like I said before, I didn’t want to go nowhere else but the Chiefs. So, just having this moment and showing up, it’s an amazing feeling,” said Worthy. “This gives me a lot of confidence. It just shows my maturity and how I go about my business every day at practice. I study and I work really hard. As long as you do that, there’s nothing to be nervous. It’s a team effort. As long as we win, I’m perfectly fine.”

Worthy will be looking to build on his great debut when the Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals on September 15. Apart from the rookie, Mahomes could count on another new weapon with Marquise “Hollywood” Brown recovering from a shoulder injury.