Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones warns Dak Prescott after signing contract extension with Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones sent a strong message to Dak Prescott after a big contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys
© Wesley Hitt/Getty ImagesJerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jerry Jones fulfilled his promise and gave a big contract extension to Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys. Now, there are no more excuses for the star quarterback.

Prescott just became the highest paid player in NFL history with a four-year, $240 million contract. As a consequence, thanks to huge money comes an even greater responsibility.

The Cowboys haven’t won the Super Bowl in almost 30 years and, after the recent loss in the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers, Jones might not have a lot of patience.

Advertisement

How much is Dak Prescott new contract?

Dak Prescott just reset the market at the quarterback position with $60 million per year in his new contract. After Trevor Lawrence and Jordan Love got their deals ($55 million annually), there was no escape for Jerry Jones.

Nevertheless, the owner didn’t give such a massive deal just with good intentions. During an interview with 105.3 The Fan, Jones sent a huge warning to Dak about what the deal implies in the near future.

Advertisement
NFL News: Dallas Cowboys lose star player for half of 2024 season with big injury

see also

NFL News: Dallas Cowboys lose star player for half of 2024 season with big injury

“Any time that we’ve ever made players the highest-paid player, key players, such as Troy Aikman, the most highest-paid player in the game, we won Super Bowls.”

How many rings does Dak Prescott have?

Dak Prescott hasn’t won any championship in the NFL. Although a lot depends on the supporting cast to conquer a Super Bowl, it’s also true that the star quarterback is getting record breaking money without great accolades in the playoffs.

Advertisement

So, if another failure comes in the 2024 season, Jones and thousands of Cowboys’ fans might get impatient. When you put the financial future of the franchise in one man, it’s Super Bowl or bust.

NFL News: Jerry Jones has chosen his next franchise quarterback if Dak Prescott leaves Dallas Cowboys

see also

NFL News: Jerry Jones has chosen his next franchise quarterback if Dak Prescott leaves Dallas Cowboys

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence stays optimistic about Travis Etienne following loss to the Dolphins
NFL

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence stays optimistic about Travis Etienne following loss to the Dolphins

NFL News: Andy Reid echoes Patrick Mahomes' prediction for Chiefs' big game vs Joe Burrow, Bengals
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid echoes Patrick Mahomes' prediction for Chiefs' big game vs Joe Burrow, Bengals

Dana White offers lucrative reward for fans at Noche UFC at the Sphere
Sports

Dana White offers lucrative reward for fans at Noche UFC at the Sphere

NBA Rumors: 76ers' next move could lock in Joel Embiid’s future
NBA

NBA Rumors: 76ers' next move could lock in Joel Embiid’s future

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo