Jerry Jones sent a strong message to Dak Prescott after a big contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones fulfilled his promise and gave a big contract extension to Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys. Now, there are no more excuses for the star quarterback.

Prescott just became the highest paid player in NFL history with a four-year, $240 million contract. As a consequence, thanks to huge money comes an even greater responsibility.

The Cowboys haven’t won the Super Bowl in almost 30 years and, after the recent loss in the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers, Jones might not have a lot of patience.

How much is Dak Prescott new contract?

Dak Prescott just reset the market at the quarterback position with $60 million per year in his new contract. After Trevor Lawrence and Jordan Love got their deals ($55 million annually), there was no escape for Jerry Jones.

Nevertheless, the owner didn’t give such a massive deal just with good intentions. During an interview with 105.3 The Fan, Jones sent a huge warning to Dak about what the deal implies in the near future.

“Any time that we’ve ever made players the highest-paid player, key players, such as Troy Aikman, the most highest-paid player in the game, we won Super Bowls.”

How many rings does Dak Prescott have?

Dak Prescott hasn’t won any championship in the NFL. Although a lot depends on the supporting cast to conquer a Super Bowl, it’s also true that the star quarterback is getting record breaking money without great accolades in the playoffs.

So, if another failure comes in the 2024 season, Jones and thousands of Cowboys’ fans might get impatient. When you put the financial future of the franchise in one man, it’s Super Bowl or bust.