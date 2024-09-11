Where to watch Mexico vs United States live for free in the USA: 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Mexico face United States in the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup round of 16. Here's everything you need to know, from kickoff time to where you can catch the action live on TV or streaming in the USA.

Mexico enters the tournament with momentum after emerging victorious from a challenging group stage. While they may not be among the top contenders, El Tri has demonstrated they possess the talent and resilience to make a deep run. Their next challenge is a crucial matchup where they’ll aim to prove their strength on the big stage.

Standing in their way is the United States, one of the tournament favorites. The Americans finished second in their group, with their only loss coming against Spain in the opener before bouncing back with two wins. This showdown promises to be a hard-fought battle between the two most dominant teams in Concacaf.

When will the Mexico vs United States match be played?

Mexico will take on United States in the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup round of 16 this Wednesday, September 11th, with kickoff set for 9:00 PM (ET).

Angelique Saldivar of Mexico in a game with her current team, America – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Mexico vs United States: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Mexico vs United States in the USA

This game between Mexico and United States in the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup can be watch in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Telemundo and Fox Soccer Plus.