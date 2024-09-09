Lionel Messi’s former Argentina teammate officially joins Inter Miami

Another former teammate from Argentina has joined Lionel Messi at Inter Miami for the remainder of the 2024 MLS season.

Inter Miami CF announced the signing of Argentine goalkeeper Óscar Ustari, who played alongside Lionel Messi in several tournaments, for the remainder of the 2024 Major League Soccer season. Ustari, who will occupy an international roster slot, backs up starting keeper Drake Callender.

The signing comes after CJ dos Santos, who was Miami’s reserve goalkeeper this season, underwent surgery after breaking his left hand, leaving him out of the season. Ustari is the latest of Messi’s former teammates, including Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, to join Miami.

Messi and Ustari have a long history together from their time with Argentina’s youth teams. They were part of the squad that clinched the Under-20 World Cup in the Netherlands in 2005, with Messi being the top scorer. They also played together on Argentina’s Under-23 team that secured the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, as well as on the national team during the 2006 World Cup.

Ustari said he was “very happy to reunite with Leo in the locker room and on the field after such a long time,” according to Inter Miami. “I’m ready to help and contribute my experience to the team at all times, wherever I’m needed, to achieve both collective and personal goals,” he added.

Oscar Ustari during match between Atlas and Pachuca (Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Miami Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson said that they were “pleased” to incorporate an “experienced player,” and that he “will be key during this final stretch of the campaign,” as CJ dos Santos continues his recovery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ustari’s long career and experience

Ustari has made over 390 professional appearances, including 12 in the UEFA Europa League and more than 40 in Spain’s LaLiga. His career includes notable stints with Getafe CF in Spain, Sunderland AFC in England, and Boca Juniors in Argentina, among others.

The Buenos Aires native began his career with Club Atlético Independiente, making his professional debut in 2005. He then moved to Getafe CF, where he played over 70 matches. His other teams include UD Almería, Sunderland AFC, Newell’s Old Boys, Atlas, and Liverpool.

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi injury update: Return date reportedly set for Inter Miami star

In 2020, Ustari signed with Liga MX side CF Pachuca, where he achieved 40 clean sheets and helped the team win the Liga MX Apertura 2022 title. He most recently played for Audax Italiano in Chile.