Real Madrid star Toni Kroos has been linked with possible interest from the Premier League and Paris Saint-Germain. The German midfielder joined the La Liga giants in 2014 and his contract runs out in 2023.

He joined Real Madrid in a stellar move shortly after winning the 2014 Brazil World Cup with Germany. Toni Kroos has become a key member of Los Blancos since then, proving why they were right on bagging $27.50m to Bayern Munich.

But his wonderful spell in the Spanish capital could come to an end next summer, when he will be heading towards his final year of his contract with the La Liga giants. Kroos' deal with Los Blancos expires in June 2023 and he might not extend his stay beyond that date.

He has played a pivotal role in Real Madrid's successes over the last few years, but he's not getting any younger. And according to reports, Florentino Perez would consider accepting the right offer for him at the end of the season.

PSG, Premier League giants reportedly eye Real Madrid's Toni Kroos

Whenever a player enter the final year of his contract, clubs have to harry up either to tie him down to a new deal or to secure a transfer that prevents them from losing the player for nothing. According to El Catalan, the latter would be Kroos' case.

Needless to say, the German star won't be lacking in offers. And the Spanish outlet claims that PSG are interested in adding him to their star-studded roster, but they wouldn't have it easy as Manchester City also have him on their radar.

Pep Guardiola seems to be looking forward with a reunion with Kroos, who worked for the Spaniard manager during his tenure in the Bundesliga. Toni Kroos turns 32 on January, so by the time his contract with Madrid expires he'll be 33.

Therefore, it wouldn't be crazy that El Merengue consider selling him after so many years. According to Transfermarkt, the market value of Toni Kroos is $33 million. But Paris Saint-Germain or Manchester City may reach an agreement with Madrid for a lower fee.